Beyond the Bowl: Crafty Ramen Launches BBQ Inspired At-Home Summer Menu
Jul 12, 2022, 07:15 ET
New Crafty-Yaki DIY Dishes are Made for Simple, Convenient Fun in the Sun
GUELPH, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen is taking their at-home meal options from the bowl to the BBQ this summer season — and they've got something for everyone on the grill. The creator of a first-of-its-kind Ramen Subscription that offers innovative do-it-yourself (DIY) ramen kits, recently launched new grill inspired Crafty-Yaki dishes, available in addition to their brothless summer ramen kits, now delivering across Ontario until the end of the season.
Expanding on the Crafty at-home cooking experience, the new DIY seasonal line-up makes summer gatherings easier than ever. Ready to eat in 15 minutes or less, customers can choose from a variety of Asian-inspired meat and vegan items including four types of skewers, savoury pork or tofu BBQ pockets wrapped in aburaage (deep fried tofu pouches), and brothless ramen bowls (think cold noodle salad). Also new this summer are Japanese-inspired, locally sourced sausages made exclusively for Crafty Ramen by local chef-owned business, Trotters Butcher Shop. Each new menu item can be included in a Crafty Subscription box, or swapped for any item in an existing subscription.
Get Crafty this summer. Limited time at-home menu items include:
On the Grill
- Oh So Sesame Chicken Skewers, six per pack
- BBQ Pork Chashu Skewers, six per pack
- Pork BBQ Pocket, eight per pack
- Tofu BBQ Pocket (vegan), eight per pack
- Ginger Scallion Shiitake Skewers (vegan), eight per pack
- Go to Gochujang Tofu Skewers (vegan), eight per pack
- Trotters Japanese-inspired sausages in three flavours: Savoury cheddar and (Crafty's house made) kimchi, fresh ginger and scallion, and spicy togarashi
In the Bowl
- My Cold Seoul brothless ramen kit; tangy and refreshing with meat or vegan options available, featuring thick noodles, gochujang dressing and Crafty's own kimchi
- Mazemen Quest brothless ramen kit; a fully loaded bowl with meat or vegan options, this 'choose your own adventure' kit comes with three dressings to explore (zesty and fresh, rich and creamy, spicy and sweet)
"At Crafty, we're always looking for creative ways to think outside the bowl, and we had a lot of fun doing exactly that with our new summer menu," said Jared Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and executive chef. "These dishes are all about making the most of the warm weather and spending time together. They connect customers to our unique flavours, to the Crafty experience, to our community, and to each other."
Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. An omni-channel brand with restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering Ontario-wide and available at over 100 retail locations, Crafty Ramen's DIY ramen kits, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Find restaurant locations and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com.
