Beyond the Bowl: Crafty Ramen Launches BBQ Inspired At-Home Summer Menu

Expanding on the Crafty at-home cooking experience, the new DIY seasonal line-up makes summer gatherings easier than ever. Ready to eat in 15 minutes or less, customers can choose from a variety of Asian-inspired meat and vegan items including four types of skewers, savoury pork or tofu BBQ pockets wrapped in aburaage (deep fried tofu pouches), and brothless ramen bowls (think cold noodle salad). Also new this summer are Japanese-inspired, locally sourced sausages made exclusively for Crafty Ramen by local chef-owned business, Trotters Butcher Shop. Each new menu item can be included in a Crafty Subscription box , or swapped for any item in an existing subscription.

Get Crafty this summer. Limited time at-home menu items include:

On the Grill

Oh So Sesame Chicken Skewers, six per pack

BBQ Pork Chashu Skewers, six per pack

Pork BBQ Pocket, eight per pack

Tofu BBQ Pocket (vegan), eight per pack

Ginger Scallion Shiitake Skewers (vegan), eight per pack

Go to Gochujang Tofu Skewers (vegan), eight per pack

Trotters Japanese-inspired sausages in three flavours: Savoury cheddar and (Crafty's house made) kimchi, fresh ginger and scallion, and spicy togarashi

In the Bowl

My Cold Seoul brothless ramen kit; tangy and refreshing with meat or vegan options available, featuring thick noodles, gochujang dressing and Crafty's own kimchi

tangy and refreshing with meat or vegan options available, featuring thick noodles, gochujang dressing and Crafty's own kimchi Mazemen Quest brothless ramen kit; a fully loaded bowl with meat or vegan options, this 'choose your own adventure' kit comes with three dressings to explore (zesty and fresh, rich and creamy, spicy and sweet)

"At Crafty, we're always looking for creative ways to think outside the bowl, and we had a lot of fun doing exactly that with our new summer menu," said Jared Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and executive chef. "These dishes are all about making the most of the warm weather and spending time together. They connect customers to our unique flavours, to the Crafty experience, to our community, and to each other."

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. An omni-channel brand with restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering Ontario-wide and available at over 100 retail locations, Crafty Ramen's DIY ramen kits, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Find restaurant locations and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

SOURCE Crafty Ramen Market Inc.

For further information: Crafty Ramen, [email protected], (647) 627-6164