Beyond Pronouns: The Essential Guide for Parents of Trans Children, by Tammy Plunkett, Available During Calgary Pride!

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - As Calgary Pride prepares to promote equality and celebrate Calgary's diversity, Tammy Plunkett will be available to provide gentle guidance and practical advice to parents of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse children, teens and young adults. In her new book, Beyond Pronouns: The Essential Guide for Parents of Trans Children, Plunkett shares her candid experience learning to navigate her child's transition, after he came out as transgender at 11 years old.

"My number one goal is to help parents through this often unplanned but deeply rewarding journey with their trans children so that they can be an amazing ally to their courageous kids," said Plunkett.

"I secretly lived with fear and doubt, and I went through a grieving process for the child I thought I knew. To help me, I started capturing my thoughts and experiences. I couldn't be the only one to be going through this. I struggled with whether I was making the right decisions for my child, and this book provides a touchstone alleviating common fears and addressing questions."

Throughout the book, parents will find ways to have important conversations with their child, be present and supportive, and much more, with age-appropriate approaches that aim for a happy and connected family. Parents will also gain insight into how to champion the trans child in their life, while being encouraged to take time to connect with themselves and attend to their self-care.

Tammy is scheduled to make an author appearance and meet with families with trans children at two local, independent bookstores – Owl's Nest Books and Pages Books – during Calgary Pride.

Beyond Pronouns: The Essential Guide for Parents of Trans Children, is available everywhere books are sold.

About Tammy Plunkett – an Airdrie mother of four children (ages 15 to 26) each who identify as Queer. A former registered nurse, she is a certified writing coach, advocate, author, and international speaker. She has written for Today's Parent, LGBTQ Nation and HuffPost. She has guest appeared on CBS The Doctors, CTV's The Social and The Marilyn Denis Show.

