BEYOND MONET - Toronto's Most Immersive Experience - World Premiere in Toronto Opens August 5

Inspired by the exhilarating freedom ingrained in Monet's work, this exhibit breathes new life into well-known and recognizable masterpieces. More than 400 paintings are animated and brought to larger-than-life scale, surrounding guests in an atmosphere steeped in beauty. Stepping into "Beyond Monet" is witnessing some of the most iconic works—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies —and joining Monet in his quest to capture and illuminate the ephemeral and the magical variations of light.

Covering over 50,000 square feet within the MTCC, more than 100 million pixels will be used in the experience, making it the largest immersive exhibit in the country.

"This experience is all about guests embarking on a multi-sensory journey with Monet, through his artworks, in search of light," says Mathieu St. Amaud, Creative Director, Normal Studio. "Monet captured the essence of the natural world with his strong colours and his short, bold brushstrokes. Constantly searching, with legendary passion and ardour, he was able to depict the ever-changing shifting of light. Our intent with this experience is to not only share Monet's fascinating vision of the world but for audiences to rediscover his work from new and surprising perspectives."

It was cleverly designed by the ingenious team at Normal Studios who are known for breaking digital boundaries and wowing audiences around the world.

"This exhibition is beyond anything you've seen. It is a truly multi-sensory immersive experience that offers guests a dreamlike, romantic journey through Monet's world of classics," says Jeffrey Latimer, Producing Partner, JL Entertainment. "Sharing this unique spectacle with Canadians for its world premiere is quite an honour for us.

Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children. Tickets will be available to the general public today, June 10 at www.monettoronto.com .

For every ticket that is purchased, one dollar will go towards the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) Fellowship, to help magnify the creative vision and voices of the BIPOC community.

To purchase tickets for a truly lasting impression and for any updates, visit www.monettoronto.com.

About Beyond Exhibitions:

Beyond Exhibitions is a company of like-minded individuals who have worked with some of the greatest entertainers and brands from around the globe. With Beyond Monet, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment, and art together to proudly present Claude Monet like never been seen before.

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About JL Entertainment:

JLE has produced and managed live theatre, musical productions, TV and films, artists, and major events in North America for the past 30 years. Based in Toronto, Jeffrey Latimer Entertainment is set up to develop, create, produce, promote, present, and manage the best in artists, live entertainment, events, and TV and film.

