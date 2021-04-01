Beyond MONET: The Immersive Experience WORLD PREMIERE coming to Toronto

Beyond Monet is a three-part multi-sensory experience inspired by the intoxicating freedom and the rejection of conventions that run through Monet's body of work. It is anchored in the unbridled pursuit of light from the leading figure of Impressionism and opens all the poetic, playful and dreamlike potential of his work.

People of all ages can be part of every brushstroke as Monet's artwork comes to life in front of their very eyes. Guests can become one with the paintings as projections of Monet's pieces swirl around, transforming the space into an ethereal representation of his life's work. His artwork expands beyond the framed canvases through music, sound effects and scenography that will awaken the senses and create a captivating atmosphere. Beyond Monet promises to break conventions with this spectacular audio-visual journey through impressionism. In Monet's vision lies an incandescent world without a shore, a world of fleeting and effervescent reflections. Beyond our gaze is Monet.

"We are honoured to host the premiere of this immersive experience, Beyond Monet," said Lorenz Hassenstein, President and CEO, Metro Toronto Convention Centre. "Continuing to support and celebrate arts and culture is important, especially during challenging times. With health and safety as our top priority, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy an incredible and safe experience."

The exhibit's space within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre boasts over 50,000 square feet to allow visitors enough space to social distance with ease. The art event will also run on a timed ticketed-entry system, in order to ensure visitors' health and safety and limited-capacity. A curated selection of merchandise will also be available upon exiting the exhibit space for those who wish to have a memento.

"This exhibition is beyond anything you've seen. It is a truly multi-sensory immersive experience that offers guests a dreamlike romantic journey through Monet's world of masterpieces," says Jeffrey Latimer, Producing Partner, JL Entertainment. "Sharing this unique spectacle with Canadians for its world premiere is quite an honour for us."

To receive early access to tickets, sign up now at www.monettoronto.com. For every ticket that is purchased, one dollar will go towards an all-new fellowship program, the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) Fellowship, to help magnify the creative vision and voices of the BIPOC community.

"We know that the arts can be an important catalyst for change. We are excited that Jeffrey and his team have seen fit to use this Monet immersive art experience to support our desire to a seed a legacy for institutional change in arts and culture sector across Canada"

- Karen Carter, co-founder, BIPOC Fellowship

About Beyond Exhibitions:

Beyond Exhibitions is a company comprised of like-minded individuals who have worked with some of the greatest entertainers and brands from around the globe. With Beyond Monet, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment, and art together to proudly present Claude Monet like never been seen before.

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives. www.normal.studio

About BIPOC Fellowship

Canadians are missing out on the creative potential of Black, Indigenous and other People of Colour. Due to systemic racism, few of our cultural institutions reflect Canada's diversity among their leaders. Karen Carter, Co-founder of Black Artists' in Dialogue and Gail Lord, President of Lord Cultural Resources, initiated the BIPOC Fellowship for professionals in the Gallery, Library, Arts and Museum sectors to provide funding and an effective mentorship program for both the fellows and their employer institutions. Imagine how vital Canada's cultural sector will be when its leadership reflects diverse voices and perspectives. www.bipocfellowship.ca

