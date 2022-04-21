BEYOND MEAT® CREATES CUSTOM RIDE-THRU, AN ECO-FRIENDLY SPIN ON THE CLASSIC DRIVE-THRU, IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY

While 80 per cent of people in a recent study 1 said are willing to make changes to reduce the impact of climate change, not enough people may be making the connection between their food choices and the planet. Beyond Meat aims to close this awareness gap and demonstrate that change can start on our plates with a more sustainable protein option. According to a peer-reviewed Life Cycle Analysis , swapping a ¼ lb. U.S. beef burger for an original Beyond Burger generates 90 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions, and uses 99 per cent less water, 93 per cent less land and 43 per cent less energy to produce. Research also shows choosing a bike over a car just once a day reduces an average citizen's carbon emissions from transport by 67 per cent. 2

"By offering an engaging and interactive way to enjoy the Beyond Burger this Earth Day, we're helping Torontonians bridge the connection between their everyday food choices and the growing urgency of climate change," said Heena Verma, Marketing Director, Canada, Beyond Meat. "Our ride-thru is a lighthearted way of inspiring consumers to make small yet significant strides in their sustainability journey. Our goal at Beyond Meat is to make that journey as delicious and easy as possible with plant-based protein that requires no sacrifice on taste, nutrition or convenience."

In addition to environmental benefits, the Beyond Burger also offers nutritional benefits. Offering the juicy, delicious taste and texture of animal-based beef, the Beyond Burger is also packed with 20 grams of protein derived from simple, plant-based ingredients with 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef and is made with no GMOs, soy, gluten or cholesterol.

Canadians can also feel good about supporting local when choosing Beyond Meat. The Beyond Burger, as well as Beyond Beef, is proudly produced at Beyond Meat's co-manufacturing facility in Canada. Being able to produce its delicious plant-based products locally enables Beyond Meat to better serve Canadians while reducing the company's environmental footprint.

For more information on how making the small decision to choose Beyond Meat helps fight climate change and preserve our natural resources, visit www.beyondmeat.com/en-CA/our-impact.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based protein company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based protein made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 130,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

____________________________________ 1 According to respondents from 17 advanced economies spanning North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Pew Research Center (September 2021) 2 Bloomberg (March 2021)

