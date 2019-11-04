Beyond Combustion - How Decentralised Energy Will Fuel Canada's Energy Future

BANFF, AB, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Global energy leaders are favouring decentralised energy as an economic way to manage natural disasters and to meet the changing demands of consumers. This Forum brings world leaders together to share their insights into new energy markets and the transformation of power grids to support the charging demands of an electrified society.

Melbourne-based Greensync, launched the deX software platform which manages "behind the meter" solar panels, batteries, electric vehicle chargers and smart appliances in people's homes so they can send energy back to the grid at times of high demand.

Greensync CEO Phil Blyth is the opening keynote speaker of this two day event. He says "If we don't find ways to connect smarter resources to our grid and we don't find ways to effectively orchestrate the system then we are going to overload our grid and find ourselves in a situation that we can't connect to these resources any longer."

Justin Locke, senior director at the Rocky Mountain Institute, will present a keynote on how island economies are paving the way for the rest of the world to respond to and recover from natural disasters. Justin will share his first hand experience with disaster response in the Caribbean how it has become ground zero in the global energy transition.

CBC Homestretch Naturalist, Brian Keating will MC the Forum including gamechanger sessions where Canada's top innovators present their decentralised energy enabling technologies. For a full list of speakers, or to learn more about the event program, visit the event website: www.decentralisedforum.com.

The Decentralised Energy Forum runs from Tuesday November 5 to Wednesday November 6, 2019. Registration opens at 7:30am on Tuesday. Media are invited to set up interviews with our presenters.

SOURCE Decentralised Energy Canada

For further information: or to obtain a press pass, please contact: Aryn Guthrie, 587- 224-9367 | aryn@criticalpathgroup.com; Anouk Kendall, 587-227-3479 | akendall@deassociation.ca