Beware of fraudulent representations by Odin Service Group Limited and Rockfort International Limited

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) cautions Québec consumers about fraudulent representations being made by Odin Service Group Limited ("Odin") and Rockfort International Limited ("Rockfort"). Odin and Rockfort claim on their respective websites, odinforex.com and rfmrx.com, that they have an in-depth cooperative relationship with duly registered dealer Interactive Brokers Canada (IBC). IBC denies having any business relationship with either Odin or Rockfort.

Odin and Rockfort are not registered with the AMF in any capacity whatsoever and therefore are not authorized to act as securities or derivatives dealers or advisers in Québec.

The AMF urges Québec consumers to be very cautious when thinking about investing with companies that solicit them on-line. There is limited recourse against such companies and their executives when they operate outside Canada, which is often the case.

The AMF recommends that Québec consumers perform the following checks and steps before investing through an individual or firm that solicits them:

Check the Register of firms and individuals authorized to practise or contact the AMF Information Centre to find out whether the individual or firm involved is duly registered with the AMF

If the firm or individual is registered with the AMF, call them using the telephone number listed in the Register to confirm that the solicitation is actual from that firm or individual

with the AMF, immediately report the situation to an agent at the AMF Information Centre Never share personal information or make any payment before performing these checks

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

