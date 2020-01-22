BevCanna's New Cannabis-Infused Beverages Make a Splash at the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo

Consumers loved the flavours, and were unanimously pleased that the drinks are calorie, carb and sweetener-free

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) ("BevCanna" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that their participation in the Lift & Co Expo this month was a rousing success, with consumers experiencing the first taste of the newly launched Anarchist Mountain™; and Grüv™ beverage lines.

BevCanna served non-infused prototype samples of the soon-to-be-launched in-house brands, Anarchist Mountain Wildflower Peach and Grüv Iced Tea. The Anarchist Mountain™ brand is inspired by natural botanicals found throughout the Pacific Northwest and is based on lightly sparkling spring water. Anarchist Mountain™ is THC-dominant, and designed for social occasions. The Grüv brand represents an easy-drinking range of classic iced tea profiles. Grüv is composed of an equal balance of THC and CBD, making it an approachable choice for current and newer cannabis consumers alike.

Over 18,000 samples were served at the event, and consumers were unanimously pleased that drinks were calorie, carb, and sweetener-free. The choice to omit sweeteners was received especially well, with consumers viewing this choice as healthier and more transparent – "not trying to cover anything up".

Many of the most highly interested consumers were new cannabis users, or individuals considering cannabis products for relaxation or therapeutic purposes. Consumers also noted that ready-to-drink beverages were very appealing, for their convenience factor and familiar, approachable flavours, such as the Grüv iced tea version.

"We're thrilled with the consumer response to Grüv and Anarchist Mountain," said Emma Andrews, Chief Commercialization Officer at BevCanna, RHN, NPDP. "Our extensive consumer research had pointed us toward these flavourings and formats for our premiere products, but we hadn't yet had the opportunity to test them with such a large number of consumers. Now that consumers have tasted and loved Grüv and Anarchist Mountain, we're even more eager to further develop our range of appealing beverages."

Ms. Andrews also spoke at the event, sharing her insights into the cannabis-infused beverage category and consumer preferences. During the panel discussion, Ms. Andrews offered comment on current consumer behaviours toward beverages, and how messaging will differ once cannabis beverages hit the shelves in Canada.

Grüv and Anarchist Mountain are expected to be available in licensed dispensaries in summer 2020. Consumers and retailers can stay informed on launch timing/availability by signing up for our email newsletter on BevCanna.com, and by following @anarchistmtn and @gruvicedtea on Instagram.

