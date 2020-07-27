BevCanna Enterprises Announces Appointment of Premium Beverage Pioneer Douglas Mason to Independent Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company"), announced today that its board of directors has appointed beverage industry pioneer Douglas Mason to its Independent Advisory Board, effective July 20th, 2020.

As an experienced C-level executive and board member in the hemp processing and natural foods sector, Mr. Mason is well-known for his nearly twenty years leading the iconic Canadian premium beverage company Clearly Canadian Beverage Corporation (now known as Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd.) (NASDAQ:CCBC). In his role as Founder and CEO, he led the company to annual sales of more than $155 million. Mr. Mason will provide valuable guidance and beverage expertise to BevCanna as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory, and will work with the Company on identifying and securing domestic and international M&A opportunities.

Mr. Mason now retains board-level roles at a number of public companies, including the role of Board Chair at Californian cannabis company TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN). As a member of the Board of Directors for hemp processor and natural food manufacturer Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. for four years (2015-2019), Mr. Mason also served as CEO from 2017 – 2019.

"We're very pleased to add an expert of Mr. Mason's breadth and calibre to the BevCanna team," said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer of BevCanna. "His significant experience in both the natural foods and the premium beverages sectors will be invaluable as we begin to develop our domestic and international beverage commercialization strategies. We'll also leverage his experience within the Californian cannabis industry as we grow our business in that marketplace."

"BevCanna is at the forefront of a major disruption within the premium recreational beverage category," said Mr. Mason. "I'm excited to join the company at this critical stage in its development and am confident that my experience within the sector can be an asset to the organization."

A life-long resident of the Vancouver area, Mr. Mason is also active in the B.C. philanthropic community. He is a Board member and Investment Committee Chair of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Foundation, Director of the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society and past Deputy Chair of the Collingwood School Board of Trustees. Mr. Mason is an active supporter and participant recruiter for the Rick Hansen Institute.

BevCanna also announced today that it has entered into a marketing and investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 22nd, 2020 with Aktiencheck.de AG (the "Consultant") pursuant to which the Consultant has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of one month, for total cash consideration of €50,000, which was paid upon entry into the Agreement.

