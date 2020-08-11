BevCanna Enterprises Announces Appointment of Cannabis Facilities Design Expert Adam Clarke to Independent Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQ: BVNNF) (FSE:7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors appointed Adam Clarke to its Independent Advisory Board, effective July 20th, 2020.

Mr. Clarke is an expert in the planning and design of cannabis and hemp cultivation and processing facilities and operations. He will leverage his many years of experience in the international cannabis and hemp industry to provide guidance to BevCanna on the design, operation and maintenance of their cannabis processing facilities and outdoor cultivation sites. Mr. Clarke is also an expert and will advise BevCanna on ensuring compliance with Health Canada and EU GMP reporting requirements for its operations.

"Adam's expertise in operational design and regulatory compliance will be very valuable to BevCanna as we continue to focus on operational excellence within our facilities," said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer of BevCanna. "His experience in designing facilities that meet and exceed international regulatory requirements will allow us to operate most effectively while complying with international standards."

"Optimizing the design of BevCanna's facility is critical in ensuring operational and regulatory excellence," explained Mr. Clarke. "I've had the opportunity to design world-class cannabis processing facilities here in Canada and internationally, and will provide BevCanna with guidance on how it can attain and operate to EU GMP standards and operational design."

Mr. Clarke is Co-founder and CEO of Stratus Designs Ltd., a technical consultancy that specializes in the planning, layout, design, commissioning and inspection of cannabis and hemp cultivation and processing facilities. He acts as Lead Designer and HVAC Design Specialist for the firm, and over the past 14 years has worked on the mechanical and HVAC design of facilities for cannabis cultivation, processing and packaging, as well as facilities in industries ranging from pharmaceutical manufacturing to high-end food production and packaging.

Mr. Clarke specializes in designing customized solutions for the cannabis production industry, ensuring facilities are planned to account for adherence to GACP and EU GMP Standards, optimal crop yield, efficient EU GMP compliant workflows, energy optimization and Health Canada compliance, as well as the long-term reliability, cleanliness and the health of facilities, equipment and personnel.

Mr. Clarke is also experienced in projects involving the entire "seed-to-sale" pipeline of cannabis and hemp products. Through Stratus, he has worked on facilities outdoor cultivation, indoor cultivation, drying, processing, extraction, storage, bottling and packaging.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) BevCanna Enterprises Inc. develops and manufactures cannabinoid–infused beverages and consumer products for in–house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 292–acre outdoor cultivation site in the Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications, 416-710-3370, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Luca Leone, BevCanna Enterprises Inc., 604-880-6618, [email protected]

