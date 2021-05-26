Beutel Goodman Reduces Management Fees on Four Mutual Funds

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. ("Beutel Goodman") today announced management fee reductions to four bond funds in its mutual fund lineup. Starting July 1, 2021, the annual management fee on the following funds will be reduced by eight basis points (0.08%):



Fundserv Code Beutel Goodman Income Fund, Class B BTG305 Beutel Goodman Income Fund, Class D BTG771 Beutel Goodman Income Fund, Class F BTG109 Beutel Goodman Core Plus Bond Fund, Class B BTG312 Beutel Goodman Core Plus Bond Fund, Class D BTG971 Beutel Goodman Core Plus Bond Fund, Class F BTG112 Beutel Goodman Long Term Bond Fund, Class B BTG311 Beutel Goodman Long Term Bond Fund, Class D BTG871 Beutel Goodman Long Term Bond Fund, Class F BTG111 Beutel Goodman Short Term Bond Fund, Class B BTG314 Beutel Goodman Short Term Bond Fund, Class F BTG114

"In a low interest rate environment like the one we're currently in, we believe it is crucial for investors to have access to actively managed fixed income funds," said Paul Hamilton, Vice President, Managed Assets for Beutel Goodman. "Reducing the management fees on our lineup of bond funds represented an opportunity for us to further add value and provide advisors and retail clients with greater access to our institutional-style investment products."

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. is a privately owned, independent Canadian investment manager with over $43 billion in assets under management as at March 31, 2021. For over 50 years, we have been dedicated to helping our institutional, private wealth and retail clients achieve their long-term investment goals. As value investors, high-conviction ideas and a focus on capital preservation are the cornerstones of our disciplined research process. For more information about Beutel Goodman and our actively managed portfolios, visit https://www.beutelgoodman.com/.

