Better than CBD: 9 reasons people are switching to "CB2 Oil"

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - With more news illustrating the drawbacks of CBD, it's no wonder why many are looking for safer and higher-quality alternatives. Topping the list is "CB2 oil" by Cannanda (cannanda.com). These products are based on terpenes, which are a major class of compounds that have been extensively studied, and with thousands of testimonials demonstrating the effectiveness of CB2.

With sights set on those experiencing pain and inflammation, sleep issues, and anxiety, Dr. Lee Know, co-founder of Cannanda, states:

CB2 oil - CB2 Wellness 5mL (CNW Group/3D Medicine Corporation)

"The benefit of CB2 oil is that it side-steps every problem that plagues CBD; problems like adverse drug interactions, unanswered questions regarding safety, undisclosed THC, and other quality issues. CB2 oil also has double the success rate compared to CBD, and has a much more direct benefit on pain, arthritis, and other inflammatory conditions."

CB2 Wellness is one of the top-sellers and in comparison to CBD, here are 9 reasons why "Cannanda CB2® is the new CBD:"

No adverse drug interactions (CBD has numerous known adverse drug interactions and can be dangerous for anyone taking certain medications) Safe for drug-tested employees and athletes . Multiple marketplace studies have shown that most CBD products contain undisclosed THC due to poor quality control. 100% "GRAS" status (generally recognized as safe), making CB2 as safe to consume as food ( CBD has had its "self-affirmed" GRAS status revoked by the US FDA) Safe for dogs. Cannanda CB2 only uses ingredients proven to be safe for humans AND dogs ( CBD still has many gaps when it comes to safety and toxicology). Directly activates CB2 receptors ( CBD does NOT activate any cannabinoid receptor) Has far better bioavailability (poor absorption is one of the main limiting factors for CBD ) CB2 has about a 60-70% success rate , or 2 out of every 3 people will find it works ( CBD's success rate is only about 33%, or 1 out of 3 find it works) Legal to travel with internationally (you cannot travel across international borders with CBD ) Far more affordable .

About Cannanda

Cannanda® exists to help you and your animal companions achieve a full and happy life. We are Canada's #1 doctor-recommended terpene-based brand providing innovative products for both humans and pets dealing with pain, sleep issues, and anxiety.

