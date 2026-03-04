Better-for-You Stimulant Formats Gain Scale as Consumer Demand Reshapes Delivery Landscape

Issued on behalf of Doseology Sciences Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary -- Consumer habits continue to shift, and there's no better example to point at than the rise of pouches. The global oral nicotine pouch market is projected to surge from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030, reflecting a 29.6% CAGR[1]. On top of this, consumer habits are shifting toward tobacco-free formats which are accelerating alongside demand for functional, portable energy delivery systems that eliminate liquid bulk and sugar crashes[2]. This convergence is channeling capital toward consumer goods platforms built around precise dosing, clean ingredients, and modern form factors, creating scalable opportunities for Doseology Sciences (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI), Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP).

Another rising star is functional beverages, a market projected to reach $192.8 billion globally in 2026, driven by wellness trends including cognitive support ingredients and stress-relief botanicals[2]. Energy drinks dominate with 39% market share, benefiting from sustained-release caffeine and natural boosters that appeal to fast-paced consumers seeking alternatives to traditional sugary formats[3].

Doseology Sciences (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) just launched Feed That Brain Energy Pouches in the United States through a direct-to-consumer pilot program, marking the company's first DTC initiative in the U.S. market. Based in Kelowna, British Columbia, Doseology is testing nicotine-free, caffeine-based oral pouches that deliver clean, controlled energy in a discreet format without sugar, smoke, or liquid consumption. The pouches are now available exclusively to U.S. consumers at feedthatbrain.com and Amazon.com.

The U.S. pilot represents a key milestone in Doseology's strategy to validate oral pouch delivery as a scalable stimulant platform, beginning with non-nicotine energy products. The company will use this phase to evaluate consumer adoption, usage frequency, and repeat purchase behavior, with particular focus on underserved demographics seeking alternatives to traditional energy drinks.

"This U.S. pilot is a disciplined and deliberate step in Doseology's strategy to build a scalable oral stimulant platform," said Larry Latowsky, Executive Chairman of Doseology. "Feed That Brain demonstrates how controlled, non-nicotine energy delivery can meet evolving consumer preferences while generating the operational insight required for responsible growth."

Feed That Brain Energy Pouches are designed for modern, on-the-go use, offering consumers clarity and control without the volatility commonly associated with liquid energy formats. The product reflects Doseology's broader focus on precision dosing, predictability, and experience-led design.

The company also recently appointed Larry Latowsky as Executive Chairman, bringing experience from his tenure as President and CEO of Katz Group Canada, which operated over 1,500 pharmacy locations. Latowsky cited the clarity of Doseology's strategy and team quality as reasons for joining, stating confidence in building a durable platform and unlocking significant long-term value.

Doseology also recently granted 140,000 restricted share units and 210,000 performance share units to a director, with RSUs vesting in equal monthly increments over 36 months and PSUs vesting upon achievement of defined performance milestones.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Doseology Sciences at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/

In other industry developments:

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) recently reported full-year 2025 revenue of $2.5 billion, an 86% increase driven by portfolio integration across CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy brands. The company achieved approximately 20% dollar share of the U.S. energy drink category in Q4 2025 while generating adjusted EBITDA of $619.6 million, representing 142% growth year-over-year.

"2025 was a defining year for Celsius Holdings as we delivered record full-year revenue of $2.5 billion, underscoring the power of our brands and the strength of our growth model," said John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings. "With CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy, we're building a scaled Modern Energy portfolio with distinct roles, recruiting new consumers and expanding consumption occasions."

As PepsiCo's energy category captain in the U.S., Celsius achieved 99.5% all-commodity volume distribution across U.S. tracked channels while increasing total distribution points by 15%. Alani Nu retail sales increased 101% year-over-year, continuing category outperformance driven by strong innovation and adoption by new consumers.

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) recently presented at the 2026 CAGNY Conference, reaffirming full-year 2026 guidance indicating performance at the lower end of constant-currency ranges. The company's smokeless brands--Vuse, glo, and Velo--reached over 31 million adult consumers worldwide as of December 31, 2025, with smokeless products accounting for 18.2% of group revenue. BAT aims to reach 50 million consumers with smokeless products by 2030 and targets 50% of group revenue from these products by 2035.

The company's Velo nicotine pouch brand continues expanding globally, with recent regulatory approvals in key markets supporting distribution growth. In Kenya, BAT resumed Velo sales in July 2025 following regulatory clarity, projecting the product will contribute 15-25% of revenue in the medium term as the company transitions its portfolio toward non-combustible alternatives.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results, with Modern Oral segment net sales increasing 266% to $41.3 million in Q4, accounting for 34% of total company net sales compared to 12% in the prior year. Total consolidated net sales increased 29.2% to $121.0 million for the quarter, while full-year 2025 net sales rose 28.4% to $463.1 million driven by triple-digit growth in Modern Oral sales.

"We are excited by the growth of the modern oral category and the strong performance of our FRE and ALP brands," said Graham Purdy, President and CEO of Turning Point Brands. "We are well positioned to achieve double-digit share of the category over time, while our legacy brands continue to generate durable cash flows that provide strong funding for investment in future growth."

For 2026, the company expects Modern Oral gross revenue of $220-$240 million and net revenue of $180-$190 million. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $30.0 million, with Turning Point ending the quarter with total liquidity of $290.1 million and plans to expand distribution for its ALP brand into brick-and-mortar retail in Q2 2026.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) recently announced a 2026 lineup of more than 35 new beverage varieties across its carbonated soft drinks, teas, waters, energy, and juice portfolios, building on 2025 innovations that included the top CSD launch of the year. The company is entering 2026 with flavor leadership positioning, offering all new CSD innovations in both regular and zero-sugar options as zero-sugar beverages drive 6x more dollar growth than regular varieties.

"Consumers want beverages that fit every need throughout their day, and our 2026 lineup does exactly that while offering even more ways to enjoy the brands they love," said Katie Webb, VP of Innovation at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Our State of Beverages 2025 Trend Report uncovered that 44% of Americans, and an impressive 72% of Gen Z, try new beverages each month, underscoring the tremendous opportunity for flavor exploration and fan-driven innovation."

The innovation slate includes the return of fan-favorite Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut in April, new Canada Dry Fruit Splash Strawberry rolling out nationally, and expanded energy offerings across GHOST, C4, and Bloom brands. Keurig Dr Pepper reported full-year 2025 net sales of $10.4 billion with 11.9% growth, while targeting 2026 net sales of $25.9-$26.4 billion with low-double-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/

