Hospital Networks Turn to AI-Enhanced Cardiac Imaging to Cut Costs and Improve Outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary -- AI is making its way through the halls of our entire medical system, and the implementation is accelerating at a great pace. The AI medical imaging market is projected to hit nearly $20 billion by 2033, growing at a 34.7% CAGR[1]. Echocardiography alone is forecast to grow to $2.64 billion by 2030 as hospitals demand cardiac platforms that prove economic value alongside clinical accuracy[2]. Companies like VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM), RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT), and GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) are converting clinical validation into contracted hospital deployments.

Digital diagnostics platforms are projected to reach $7.67 billion by 2035 at an 18.12% CAGR as health systems shift from evaluating clinical capability to requiring department-level financial proof before adoption[3]. Portable ultrasound, valued at $2.79 billion in 2026, is pushing cardiac assessment beyond traditional imaging labs and into point-of-care settings where speed and cost efficiency determine which technologies earn long-term hospital contracts[4].

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) recently signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to support deployment of its VMS+™ system across Northern California. Under the agreement, LG Consulting will provide economic analysis, clinical implementation support, and health system business case development to assist hospitals and cardiac programs in adopting VentriPoint's AI-enhanced echocardiography technology. The collaboration will focus on demonstrating the economic and clinical value of VMS+™ imaging and workflow integration across healthcare systems in the Sacramento and San Francisco regions.

As part of the agreement, LG Consulting Solutions is purchasing a VMS+™ system for deployment as a demonstration platform to support hospital engagement, clinician training, and economic value assessments. The agreement also includes the potential for revenue sharing related to 3D echocardiography processing services.

"Economic and operational clarity are critical to accelerating the adoption of new medical technologies," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of VentriPoint Diagnostics. "This collaboration will help hospitals clearly evaluate how VMS+™ can improve cardiac care pathways, enhance clinical insight into cardiac function, and support better patient care while delivering measurable value to healthcare systems."

Northern California represents an important market for VentriPoint given its concentration of leading cardiac centers and healthcare systems focused on improving cardiovascular outcomes.

"Healthcare systems increasingly require clear clinical and economic evidence before adopting new technologies," said Lori Gallian, Principal of LG Consulting. "Through this collaboration, we will work directly with cardiac programs to develop practical implementation strategies and demonstrate how VMS+™ can deliver both clinical and operational benefits."

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) recently reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $31.5 million, a 41% increase year-over-year, while generating positive operating cash flow for the first time in the company's history. Full-year 2025 revenue reached $97.6 million, up 19% from the prior year. The company also launched Compass, its AI-powered clinical decision support system designed to guide clinicians through point-of-care ultrasound exams.

" Nearly two years into our strategic plan, we are executing with financial discipline, strengthening our core point-of-care business, and now realizing material organic revenue from new initiatives," said Joseph DeVivo, CEO of Butterfly Network. "From expanding enterprise adoption in point-of-care, to building HomeCare into a commercial business, to enabling entirely new applications through Butterfly Embedded, it's all powered by the same proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology. One platform and one diversified strategy that puts us in a strong position to execute and win."

The company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $117 million to $121 million, representing 20% to 24% growth. Butterfly's handheld ultrasound platform is used across emergency, primary care, and critical care settings, expanding cardiac and vascular assessment beyond traditional imaging labs.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) recently reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $367.2 million, an 83% increase year-over-year. For the full year, Tempus generated $1.2 billion in revenue and issued 2026 guidance of approximately $1.59 billion with around $65 million in adjusted EBITDA, projecting its first year of positive adjusted profitability.

"In 2025, Tempus continued to set the standard for what it means to be a technology company operating in the healthcare space," said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. "The strength of our unit growth in diagnostics along with the accelerating growth of our data business is proof that we are unique in this space. As the network effects from our investments in AI continue to compound, we expect to not only drive significant growth over the next several years, but to also enhance the lives of millions of patients around the world."

The company's platform integrates genomic sequencing, clinical data analytics, and AI-driven insights across oncology, cardiology, and neuropsychiatry. Tempus serves more than 50% of U.S. oncologists and is expanding its data licensing and clinical trial matching capabilities into cardiovascular diagnostics.

RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) recently acquired Gleamer , a Paris-based pioneer in AI-powered medical imaging, for up to €230 million. The acquisition positions RadNet's DeepHealth subsidiary as the largest radiology-focused clinical AI provider worldwide, combining Gleamer's BoneView and ChestView FDA-cleared algorithms with DeepHealth's existing suite of mammography, lung, and prostate AI solutions.

"As imaging volumes continue to rise amid an accelerating shortage of radiologists worldwide, reengineering high-volume workflows -- particularly routine imaging such as X-ray, ultrasound and mammography -- is becoming essential to sustaining access, efficiency and quality of care," said Dr. Howard Berger, President and CEO of RadNet. "For radiologists and providers, the key lies in advancing automated exam prioritization and draft reporting. The acquisition of Gleamer uniquely positions DeepHealth to expand its impact across routine imaging and high-impact acute diagnostic care and accelerate the delivery of automated diagnostics."

Gleamer's products are deployed in over 2,000 facilities across 30 countries. The combined entity is projected to generate approximately $30 million in annualized recurring AI revenue in 2026, with commercial deployment spanning bone fracture detection, chest pathology screening, and advanced mammography analytics.

GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) recently announced the first implementation of its SIGNA Sprint Elite MRI system at Inova Health System. The platform integrates advanced cardiac imaging capabilities with AI-powered reconstruction technologies including AIR Recon DL and Sonic DL, designed to deliver diagnostic-quality cardiac MRI scans in significantly reduced timeframes.

"Achieving FDA clearance of our next-generation SIGNA MRI technology underscores our commitment to expanding access to high-quality imaging and elevating the standard of care for patients everywhere," said Kelly Londy, President and CEO, MR at GE HealthCare. "As MRI demand continues to rise across clinical areas, providers need solutions that deliver greater efficiency without compromising diagnostic precision. With this new SIGNA generation, we're redefining what's possible – aiming to bring smarter, faster, more sustainable and more consistent imaging to more patients, across more settings, with confidence."

The SIGNA Sprint Elite features a compact 22-square-meter footprint, allowing installation in outpatient and community settings previously limited to basic imaging. GE HealthCare's broader imaging portfolio serves more than 1 billion patients annually across 160 countries, with its MR division focused on expanding AI-integrated cardiac and neurological imaging platforms.

