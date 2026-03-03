Immunotherapy Delivers Across Tumor Types as Oncology Market Eyes $750 Billion

Issued on behalf of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ --The global oncology market is projected to nearly triple from $279.98 billion in 2026 to an estimated $748.17 billion by 2035, as immunotherapy continues to reshape the standard of care across solid tumors and hematologic cancers[1]. Cancer drug revenues alone are expected to reach $335.2 billion by 2033, driven by the rapid clinical adoption of targeted therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, and next-generation cell therapies[2]. Companies advancing breakthrough oncology pipelines across multiple indications include Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX), and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

The immuno-oncology segment is forecast to expand from $65.22 billion in 2025 to $170.19 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9%, driven by rising cancer prevalence and a wave of combination therapy approvals[3]. Immunotherapy drug development remains the fastest-growing area of oncology R&D, with checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, and cell therapies collectively attracting record levels of clinical investment[4].

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) has launched a study that could reshape how doctors treat one of the most stubborn forms of colorectal cancer. The company's randomized Phase 2 trial, REO 033, will evaluate pelareorep in combination with bevacizumab and FOLFIRI in second-line RAS-mutated (which includes KRAS), microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer, a patient population where current treatments offer limited benefit and new options are urgently needed.

"I am honored to lead this study as I have a long track record working with pelareorep and have witnessed its ability to improve patient outcomes in a meaningful way," said Dr. Sanjay Goel, Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. "The colorectal cancer data we recorded in the REO 022 study continues to be compelling to this day, as evidenced by the Fast Track Designation, and I hope we can generate additional exciting data in this new trial to support registration."

The confidence behind REO 033 stems from compelling data generated in a previous clinical study. Pelareorep combined with bevacizumab and FOLFIRI demonstrated 27 months of overall survival and 16.6 months of progression-free survival, compared to 11.2 and 5.7 months for the standard of care. Objective response rate was 33% versus approximately 10% for the standard of care, more than tripling the benchmark in a notoriously difficult-to-treat population. Notably, this treatment regimen was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA earlier this year.

"The potential to improve clinical outcomes compared to the standard of care in the second-line setting would have the potential to benefit patients around the world who are affected by colorectal cancer," said Dr. Van Morris, Associate Professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. "An immunotherapy with the potential to improve outcomes would improve treatment options in colorectal cancer and would be highly welcomed, especially as we are seeing more and more patients being diagnosed with colorectal cancer."

The global market for second-line treatment in KRAS-mutant, microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer runs between $3-5 billion annually. The study will randomize 60 patients to either the pelareorep combination or a control arm of bevacizumab and FOLFIRI, with objective response rate as the primary endpoint. Oncolytics expects to open the first study site later this month, with additional clinical sites added in quick succession, and preliminary data is expected by year-end 2026.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has reported results showing substantial event-free survival benefit for Retevmo (selpercatinib) as an adjuvant therapy in early-stage RET fusion-positive lung cancer, expanding the role of targeted therapy in oncology. The LIBRETTO-432 trial enrolled 151 patients across a global, multicenter study, generating one of the largest datasets ever assembled for adjuvant targeted therapy in this setting.

"We have consistently observed that cancer medicines can deliver their greatest impact when administered early in the course of a patient's treatment journey," said Jacob Van Naarden, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Oncology. "The LIBRETTO-432 results support this observation, demonstrating an effect size in line with the most striking data for targeted adjuvant therapy in lung cancer."

Lilly's breast cancer drug Verzenio (abemaciclib) generated $5.3 billion in full-year 2025 revenue, an 8% increase year over year, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in targeted oncology therapeutics. The Retevmo adjuvant data further strengthens a pipeline spanning solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and novel modalities.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has agreed to acquire Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) in a $7.8 billion transaction to maximize the long-term potential of anito-cel, a next-generation CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has accepted the anito-cel BLA for review, with a potential launch later this year that would add a second CAR-T product to Gilead's oncology portfolio alongside Yescarta.

"This agreement reflects our conviction in the potential of anito-cel and our intention to move with speed so we can make the most of that potential for patients with multiple myeloma," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences. "Beyond the potential launch this year, anito-cel could become a foundational treatment for multiple myeloma over time, including earlier lines of therapy."

The acquisition underscores the accelerating consolidation in cell therapy, where large-cap oncology companies are paying premium valuations for differentiated platforms with near-term regulatory catalysts. Gilead's combined cell therapy franchise, anchored by Yescarta and now anito-cel, positions the company as one of the largest players in the rapidly expanding CAR-T market.

Merck (NYSE: MRK) has presented new data at the 2026 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium demonstrating that Keytruda in combination with Padcev significantly improved event-free survival, overall survival, and pathologic complete response in muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The KEYNOTE-B15 results represent the latest expansion of Keytruda's genitourinary oncology portfolio.

"We're excited to share new results from our portfolio and pipeline for more patients with certain types of bladder and kidney cancers," said Dr. Marjorie Green, Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology, Global Clinical Development at Merck Research Laboratories. "The results we're presenting at ASCO GU underscore our leadership across the genitourinary cancer landscape and our commitment to advance standards of care for these patients."

Merck's Keytruda franchise generated over $31 billion in global sales in 2025, maintaining its position as the world's top-selling oncology drug. The company is advancing clinical trials across virtually every major solid tumor type, including ongoing studies in colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers where immunotherapy combinations are showing increasing promise.

