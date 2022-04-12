BETRIVERS.CA OFF TO STRONG START IN ONTARIO AFTER FIRST WEEK OF ONLINE CASINO AND SPORTS BETTING

Toronto Raptors and Toronto Blue Jays were the most wagered on teams in the NBA and MLB

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the April 4, 2022, launch of accepting wagers on BetRivers.ca and through the BetRivers mobile apps, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in North America, today shared the results of its first week in the Ontario market.

"April 4 was an important day for our BetRivers community and the iGaming industry in Ontario and we are thrilled to see such a strong start in the province," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.ca. "The response we have seen in Ontario has reinforced that there is a huge appetite for regulated online casino and sports betting within the market. With our easy-to-use BetRivers.ca platform, our new Ontario customers enjoyed the convenience of wagering on an exciting array of online casino games and sporting events, safely from their mobile devices and computers."

First Week By The Numbers

The most popular sports event of the weekend was the Masters golf tournament, receiving 17% of all the weekend sports handle.

The next largest event was the Nuggets - Lakers Sunday night showdown coming in at around 5% of the total handle.

The NBA has been the most popular sport thus far, receiving 36% of all handle. The Masters was second at 17%, followed by the MLB at 14%.

The Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Blue Jays have been the most popular teams to bet on in the NBA and MLB, respectively, showing hometown love for local teams.

Slots, followed by blackjack and table games were the most popular game types in the online casino during the first week.

"Last week's launch is just the beginning for the BetRivers brand in Ontario," Schwartz added. "We look forward to continuing to build our presence in the market as we bring our industry leading online gaming and sports betting experience to the millions of gaming enthusiasts in Ontario."

RSI is now active with real-money online gaming in three countries – the United States, Canada, and Colombia – and anticipates launching online casino and sports betting in a fourth country, Mexico, in the second quarter of 2022. RSI is the fourth largest operator of online casino and sports betting combined in the United States and one of the top three operators in Colombia, where it accounted for nearly 20% of online casino and sports betting handle in the most recent quarter.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.ca, BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and RushBet.co, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the Americas. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook operator of the Year. RSI, which received RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council for its BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.ca sites, is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

