BetOnValue Announces Key Additions and Improvements to its Platform

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- BetOnValue, a versatile iGaming platform specializing in arbitrage betting and accurate sports predictions, is proud to announce new additions to its services that enhance versatility and improve user experience.

Following a series of structural and visual improvements, BetOnValue continues to expand its offering. Owned and operated by GSH Online Media, the platform builds on its arbitrage betting background and has added new user-friendly tools and entertainment opportunities.

With its successful quest to provide a complete product, BetOnValue consolidates its capabilities and creates new upsides for its visitors.

What's New?

As a multilateral platform meant to help users navigate the iGaming market, BetOnValue has added new amenities for an improved overall experience:

Social tournaments —Featuring an internal, state-of-the-art engine, BetOnValue provides social tournaments as an alternative to traditional iGaming solutions. They do not require any entrance fees or gameplay costs, making them completely free. These tournaments are offered in partnership with industry-leading brands and provide real-money winnings.

—Featuring an internal, state-of-the-art engine, BetOnValue provides social tournaments as an alternative to traditional iGaming solutions. They do not require any entrance fees or gameplay costs, making them completely free. These tournaments are offered in partnership with industry-leading brands and provide real-money winnings. A highly varied database of bonuses —iGaming operators strive to acquire as many users as possible, regardless of their consumer profiles. BetOnValue now features a sizeable, industry-leading collection of casino offers from these operators. They also provide expert-generated evaluations and a reliable rating system.

—iGaming operators strive to acquire as many users as possible, regardless of their consumer profiles. BetOnValue now features a sizeable, industry-leading collection of offers from these operators. They also provide expert-generated evaluations and a reliable rating system. An exceedingly efficient filtering system—Given the size of the aforementioned collection, BetOnValue recognizes the need for efficient browsing. The platform provides an intricate filtration system that allows users to customize their search based on factors like offer validity, value, and country-specific availability.

Statement from BetOnValue CEO Viorel Stan

'BetOnValue is the reflection of a continuous effort that we make in the interest of our users. As the iGaming industry continues to grow on a global scale, BetOnValue keeps up with this reality by empowering users to navigate it better. We do so with a ready-made platform that has grown from its arbitrage betting background to a complete solution for players of all profiles. I am grateful for my team's relentless work in realizing our vision!'

About BetOnValue

BetOnValue is a multifaceted digital platform that provides guidance and assistance for sports bettors and online casino players.

It identifies and showcases arbitrage betting opportunities, generates football predictions, and provides a database of iGaming operators, their features, and their offers.

Their rating system, powered by bespoke evaluations from their expert team, provides specialized and trustworthy guidance.

SOURCE BetOnValue

GSH Online Media, Diaconu George-Alexandru, +40775669503, [email protected]