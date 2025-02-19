BetMGM Canada Offers Odds to Ontario Residents On More Canadian Political Events

Carney leads Freeland as candidates vie for Liberal leadership

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - BetMGM Canada, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, is offering new betting markets on Canadian politics, including the outcome of the Liberal leadership race, the Ontario election, and the next federal election.

All odds are subject to change.

As of Feb. 19, Mark Carney was listed as a strong -5000 favourite to succeed Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader and Prime Minister of Canada. Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is the +1200 second choice, followed by Karina Gould, the former government House Leader.

(Odds explainer: A BetMGM Canada customer's $5,000 bet on Carney would return a $100 profit; a $100 wager on Freeland would return a profit of $1,200 were she to win the Liberal race.)

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party stands as the -325 favourite to win the most seats in the next federal election. The Liberals are currently the second choice at +225.

"The markets suggest that most Canadians see a Mark Carney win in the Liberal leadership as a foregone conclusion – but they're nowhere near ready to predict his victory over Pierre Poilievre in the general election," said Amanda Galbraith, a Canadian political commentator. "Given the unpredictable nature of the current political environment, we may well see some volatility in these odds over the coming weeks."

BetMGM Canada is now offering a range of Canadian political markets, providing customers with the opportunity to wager on topics such as the start date for the next federal election, the outcome of the current Ontario election campaign, and the name of the next Governor-General of Canada. (Chris Hadfield is listed at +600, Kim Campbell at +1000, and Jordan Peterson at +2000).

