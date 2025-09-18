BetaPro by Global X Expands Suite with Canada's First 3x & -3x Russell 2000 ETFs and -1x Nasdaq-100 Exposure

All BetaPro 3x & -3x ETFs have their management fees rebated to 0.65% until the end of 2025

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Manager") is announcing the launch of three new ETFs within its BetaPro by Global X ("BetaPro") suite, including the expansion of Canada's largest suite of leveraged. inverse and inverse leveraged Nasdaq-100® ETFs, with a -1x Nasdaq-100 ETF, as well as 3x and -3x ETFs focused on the Russell 2000 Index (the "Russell 2000 ETFs") – Canada's first 3x leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs to offer exposure to the premier benchmark of U.S. small capitalization companies. Units of the ETFs begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

BetaPro is the first, largest and longest-running family of leveraged, inverse, and inverse leveraged ETFs in Canada. With more than 17 years of trading in Canada across more than 40 ETFs, BetaPro by Global X is the Canadian leader in this ETF category.

In addition to the launch, the Manager is simultaneously announcing a 50 basis point rebate (the "Rebates") on the Russell 2000 ETFs until December 31, 2025, in line with the previously announced rebates offered on other 3x and -3x ETFs from BetaPro by Global X. For the duration of the Rebates, the effective management fee for the Russell 2000 ETFs is 0.65%.

"The Russell 2000 is one of the most watched indicators of U.S. market sentiment, often reflecting shifts in growth, risk-taking and momentum – a fitting exposure for the BetaPro by Global X suite," said Erik Sloane, Executive Vice President, Head of Distribution at Global X. "With the launch of these ETFs, including the first 3x leveraged and inverse leveraged Russell 2000 ETFs in Canada, traders now have a direct and efficient way to express tactical views on U.S. small cap companies through a reputable benchmark."

More details on the new ETFs are outlined in the table below:

*Plus applicable sales tax

**QQI is not a part of the Rebates.

The Russell 2000 ETFs are designed to provide daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to 300% of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index, or 300% of the inverse of its daily performance. The Russell 2000 ETFs do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day and are not for investors who do not intend to actively monitor their investments daily. Any U.S. dollar gains or losses as a result of the ETFs' investments will be hedged back to the Canadian dollar to the best of their ability.

In addition to the Russell 2000 ETFs, the Manager is also announcing the launch of the BetaPro Nasdaq-100 Daily Inverse ETF ("QQI"), which offers -1x exposure to the Nasdaq-100®, the popular U.S. index that tracks many of the world's largest technology companies.

"With the launch of QQI, it's clear that the BetaPro by Global X suite offers the widest range of ways to trade the Nasdaq-100 in Canada, including our existing two-times and three-times leveraged and inverse leveraged exposures," said Erik Sloane. "In addition to its potential use as a simple and tactical 'short' trade on the Nasdaq-100, QQI could potentially also function as an effective hedge for Canadian traders who have long exposure to many of the tech giants within the index."

The Russell 2000 ETFs employ currency hedging, seeking to neutralize U.S. dollar exposure, providing performance that may more accurately reflect the underlying U.S. equity indices in Canadian dollar terms.

The Rebates are effective upon the launch of the Russell 2000 ETFs. The Russell 2000 ETFs are still subject to operating expenses, which are included in the Management Expense Ratio ("MER") and are still subject to trading costs, which are included in the Trading Expense Ratio ("TER").

The new ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker and will begin trading today on the TSX.

About BetaPro by Global X (www.BetaPro.ca)

The BetaPro ETFs by Global X are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on Canada's major stock exchanges. For over a decade, BetaPro has equipped Canadian traders with advanced tools to help navigate and capitalize on rapidly changing markets. Its innovative lineup of ETFs offers daily exposure to a wide range of indices and commodities, including the Nasdaq-100, S&P/TSX 60, gold, oil, and Bitcoin. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages over $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets worldwide.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. ( www.GlobalX.ca )

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $44 billion of assets under management as at August 31, 2025, and 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The Global X Funds include our BetaPro products (the "BetaPro Products"). The BetaPro Products are alternative mutual funds within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds and are permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds: the ability to invest more than 10% of their net asset value in securities of a single issuer, to employ leverage, and engage in short selling to a greater extent than is permitted in conventional mutual funds. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the investment objectives and strategies of the BetaPro Products, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in shares of a BetaPro Product decreases in value.

The BetaPro Products include the 3x and -3x ETFs and will use leveraged and inverse leveraged investment techniques that can magnify gains and losses and may result in greater volatility of returns. These 3x and -3x ETFs are subject to leverage risk and may be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk, among other risks, which are described in their prospectus. Each 3x and -3x ETF seeks a return, before fees and expenses, that is equal to either 300% or –300% of the performance of a specified underlying index (the "Target") for a single day. Due to the compounding of daily returns, a 3x and -3x ETF's returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance of their respective Target(s) for the same period. Hedging costs charged to BetaPro Products reduce the value of the forward price payable to that ETF.

An investment in any of the BetaPro Products is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for sophisticated investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. Please read the full risk disclosure in the prospectus before investing. Investors should monitor their holdings in BetaPro Products and their performance at least as frequently as daily to ensure such investment(s) remain consistent with their investment strategies.

The Russell 2000 Funds have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the RUSSELL 2000 RIC CAPPED INDEX (in this disclaimer, the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company, which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by Frank Russell Company, an affiliate of FTSE International Limited. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which, with its affiliates, is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase investment products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

