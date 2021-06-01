Bestselling Author and Renowned Travel Writer Takes on Post-Pandemic Future for Canadian Geographic Travel

Bucket Listed with Esrock , a bi-weekly opinion column exclusive to CanGeoTravel.ca, will engage readers across travel, culture, personality, science and history. As a globally syndicated television host, award-winning travel journalist, popular speaker and author of the smash bestseller The Great Canadian Bucket List , Esrock is uniquely positioned to provide context, authority and his trademark wit to his musings on the future of Canadian tourism.

"One of Canada's biggest personalities" [The Globe and Mail], "the Evel Knievel of Travel" [Canadian Living] and "King of the Bucket List" [Travel+Leisure] will explore everything from vaccine passports and global travel trends to Indigenous tourism, bucket-list activities, cultural stereotypes and the realities of travel in a post-COVID world.

"Canadian Geographic is staffed and followed by people with a deep passion for this country," says Esrock. "It's credibility and reputation across science, geography, exploration and tourism is second-to-none. The opportunity to use that incredible platform to celebrate Canada, speak to real issues and explore wild ideas is exhilarating."

"Robin's depth of experience and strong personality is uniquely credible, both in Canada and abroad. I expect his take on our post-pandemic future will be required reading for anyone interested in Canadian travel culture," says Aaron Kylie, Associate Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Geographic and Canadian Geographic Travel.

Bucket Listed with Robin Esrock debuts on June 1, 2021, at CanGeoTravel.ca

ABOUT CANADIAN GEOGRAPHIC TRAVEL

Canadian Geographic Travel is your go-to source for inspiring your next journey, wherever it may be. With our superb storytelling, stunning photography and gorgeous maps, we'll take you across Canada and around the world, helping you discover unforgettable travel experiences, from incredible boutique hotels and the finest food and drink to remote adventures and the best urban escapes. Owned by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, Canadian Geographic Travel is published in print as a special section in Canadian Geographic magazine biannually (May/June and September/October), reaching 3.4 million readers with and is available online (cangeotravel.ca) and on social media.

For more information: cangeotravel.ca

ABOUT ROBIN ESROCK

Robin Esrock is a bestselling author, journalist, TV host and public speaker. Having travelled to over 110 countries on seven continents, his stories and photography have appeared in major publications on five continents. Esrock has been profiled by 60 Minutes, ABC, MSNBC, CBC, CTV, Travel+Leisure and many others. A Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, Esrock's Travel to Learn TEDx talk has over one million views. He is the creator and co-host of the 40-part television series Word Travels, and his passion for adventure has been seen by millions of viewers in nearly two-dozen languages on National Geographic and Travel Channel International, and on OLN and CityTV in Canada. Esrock is the author of The Great Canadian Bucket List (Dundurn Press), a 20x national bestseller now in its second edition. He is also the bestselling author of The Great Global Bucket List (HarperCollins), and several Australian travel books. For more information: robinesrock.com

