BESTSELLER Unveils Sustainability-Focused & Scandinavian-Inspired Montreal HQ

The Danish conglomerate known for its textile innovation is solidifying its goal of becoming Canada's premier fashion house and platform.

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - BESTSELLER, the Danish fashion house renowned for its sustainability focus, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Montreal headquarters. This move marks a strategic milestone in the company's history and growth as a global leader in responsible textile innovation and circular fashion.

With its state-of-the-art design channeling a modern Scandinavian aesthetic, BESTSELLER's Montreal office will serve as its North American hub, bringing together the company's environmentally-conscious approach and style-forward vision under one roof. The space also doubles as a showroom for BESTSELLER's prominent suite of fashion labels currently available in Canada, including:

Scaling up its Canadian presence with the new Montreal office is a testament to BESTSELLER's significant growth in Canada - one of the top-growing countries among all BESTSELLER markets in recent years.

"We're thrilled to unveil our new headquarters in Canada's fashion capital of Montreal," said Erman Ozgur, Director of North America, BESTSELLER. "The sleek and state-of-the-art space perfectly encapsulates BESTSELLER's Danish roots while embodying our commitment to style and quality without excess consumption. This opening marks an exciting step forward in our mission to become Canada's premier fashion house and platform."

Designed with Scandinavian influences throughout, BESTSELLER's Montreal office incorporates furniture and decor sourced directly from Denmark. Local designers collaborated with BESTSELLER's Denmark identity team to replicate the Danish ambiance of refined sophistication and elevate BESTSELLER's Montreal office on par with its global headquarters. The entire space was designed in keeping with BESTSELLER's Fashion FWD ambition that prioritizes textile circularity, resource efficiency, climate positivity and human rights.

BESTSELLER was pleased to host its global team of directors, brand managers, and distributors on September 13th to celebrate the grand opening of its Montreal headquarters. More than 100 people from across the BESTSELLER world gathered to experience the transformative space and toast the future of sustainable fashion in style.

"This new office is a testament to BESTSELLER's growth and to our long-term commitment to the Canadian and North American markets," says Anders Holch Povlsen, CEO of BESTSELLER. "Effective immediately, we have the North American infrastructure to grow our footprint and further establish BESTSELLER as a leader in circular fashion for the modern age."

ABOUT BESTSELLER

BESTSELLER is an international fashion house based in Denmark. Globally available with strong family roots, BESTSELLER is home to more than 20 brands, including JACK & JONES, VERO MODA and ONLY. Today, BESTSELLER products are sold in 70 countries worldwide and across more than 17,000 multi-brand department stores globally. Guided by its Fashion FWD philosophy, BESTSELLER is a leader in sustainable fashion that prioritizes textile circularity, resource efficiency, climate positivity and human rights in all aspects of the production process. For more information about BESTSELLER, please visit BESTSELLER.com.

