BESTEVIA® Reb E stevia leaf sweetener approved in Canada

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., July 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- SweeGen, Inc., a nature-based sweetener company announced its non-GMO BESTEVIA® Reb E stevia leaf sweetener meets all regulatory criteria cited in Health Canada's List of Permitted Sweeteners of Steviol Glycosides and can now be sold in Canada.

"Reb E is one of the main components in our BESTEVIA e+ formulation. E+ was specifically created for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, with the existing application patents around Reb M in beverage in mind," says Shari Joslin, VP of Application Technology. "Reb E, mixed with other stevia sweeteners, creates a mouthfeel and taste closest to sugar," she adds.

BESTEVIA e+, while initially created for beverages, shows great success in reducing sugar and artificial sweeteners in many applications, such as dairy, sports nutrition and bakeries. "Our non-GMO BESTEVIA e+ provides a clean, sugar-like taste with a most competitive price, comparable to sugar," says Katharina Pueller, director natural sweetener business.

BESTEVIA Reb E, SweeGen's non-caloric, high-purity stevia sweetener with a clean, sugar-like taste, is produced through a stevia leaf based bioconversion process. Canadian Food and Beverage companies are working on reformulating their products to reduce sugar and artificial sweeteners. This approval provides them with a new, great tasting and cost competitive option.

The ingredient joins non-GMO BESTEVIA Reb M and BESTEVIA Reb D as part of a range of novel stevia leaf sweeteners SweeGen offers to the flavor, food and beverage industries.

Having received Canadian approval as well as the No Objection Letter from the US FDA, SweeGen will continuously pursue global approvals.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non- caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@SweeGen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.SweeGen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb E and BESTEVIA e+ stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

For further information: Katharina Pueller, 949-709-0583, katharina.pueller@sweegen.com, http://www.sweegen.com

