Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year category winners revealed at the Montreal International Auto Show

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today the vehicles its members selected as the best in Canada for 2023 in each of 12 categories spanning segments that include cars, utility vehicles, pick-up trucks and EVs.

With this announcement, 11 vehicle manufacturers move one step closer to winning the ultimate accolades of 2023 Canadian Car of the Year and 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Hyundai is the only automaker to take home two category wins this year, with the Elantra N and IONIQ 5 representing two strong offerings in internal combustion performance and electric power. The Kia Telluride is the winner in its category for the third time as is the Mazda3. Genesis is no stranger to the Canadian Car of the Year awards, capturing three category wins last year. This year the G90 makes it four Genesis models to win their respective categories in the last two years.

More than 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation and voting in this year's awards, including all on-sale vehicles: those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from the previous year were all eligible upon receiving a minimum number of ballots submitted by AJAC journalists. Voting data was collected from expert jurors based from Vancouver to Halifax, who tested each vehicle on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day.

"AJAC journalists submitted more than 1700 ballots based on real-world test drives and produced this list of winners presented today in collaboration with the Montreal International Auto Show, said Michel Crépault, AJAC president. "In producing these results, our journalist members demonstrated fierce dedication to their craft, information Canadian drivers of the vehicles worthy of their purchase consideration in 2023."

All 12 of these vehicles now qualify to be named 2023 Canadian Car of the Year or 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. These awards will be presented at the Canadian International Auto Show on Thursday February 16, 2023.

2023 Canadian Car of the Year Category Winners are:

Best Small Car in Canada for 2023

Mazda3

Best Large Premium Car in Canada for 2023

Genesis G90

Best Sports Performance Car in Canada for 2023

Hyundai Elantra N

Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023

Toyota Corolla Cross

Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023

Mitsubishi Outlander

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023

Kia Telluride

Best Mid-Size Premium Utility in Canada for 2023

Lexus NX

Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2023

Volvo XC90

Best Small Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2023

Ford Maverick

Best Large Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2023

Ram 1500

Best EV in Canada for 2023

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Best Premium EV in Canada for 2023

BMW i4

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

