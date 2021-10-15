Best smart thermostat deals of the year happen from October 15 to November 12 in BC

''Some smart thermostats for electric heating will come as low as $40 each. It is literally unheard of in history. Especially since these thermostats can reduce the consumers' energy bills by 25%,'' says Maxime Caron-Labonté, Chief Commercial Officer at Sinopé Technologies.

According to BC Hydro, space heating can account for up to 50% of your home's overall electricity use. With a smart thermostat, users can find comfort in their home without having to manually adjust the temperature, plus it saves electricity.

A regular home using baseboard heaters requires on average 8 to 10 electric heating thermostats. Changing those all at once can be a real financial challenge for a household. The rebate program put in place by BC Hydro, in addition to Sinopé Technologies' rebate offer, is an opportunity for all to benefit from the advantages of smart devices and lower electricity bills.

Among the eligible products are:

The Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for Electric Heating ( $57.95 each after rebates)

each after rebates) The Smart Zigbee Thermostat for Electric Heating ( $40.95 each after rebates)

each after rebates) The Smart Wi-Fi Floor Heating Thermostat ( $129.95 each after rebates)

each after rebates) The Smart Zigbee Floor Heating Thermostat ( $126.95 each after rebates)

each after rebates) Electric Heating Starter Kit Zigbee ( $174.95 each after rebates)

Those thermostats are available in select Costco stores and on sinopetech.com.

For more information visit participating stores, sinopetech.com/en/bc-hydro-discount-offer-2021/ or www.bchydro.com/deals.

About Sinopé Technologies

Sinopé Technologies is Canada's largest smart devices manufacturer for the residential and multi-residential sectors. In addition to creating Sinopé-branded products, Sinopé Technologies designs smart devices and management platforms for many other renowned companies across North America. Specializing in energy efficiency, Sinopé Technologies also supports numerous electricity suppliers and entrepreneurs to optimize energy consumption.

