Best-selling Book Explains How Canadians Can Turn Their Mortgage into a Retirement Investment

VICTORIA, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Last week, Master Your Mortgage for Financial Freedom became an Amazon.ca best-seller in 22 categories including 'investments', 'mortgages' and 'taxation'. Author and financial strategist Robinson Smith said, "It felt great after almost two years of drafting the book and getting it ready for launch to see such demand from the Canadian homeowning public and financial professionals."

In his new book, Smith reveals how Canadians can convert their expensive, non-tax-deductible mortgage into valuable and growing tax deductions. The book describes not only how by implementing a simple, elegant financial strategy with a one-time restructuring of their financial situation, Canadian homeowners can save tens of thousands of dollars in mortgage interest payments and can invest thousands of dollars each year in order to be able retire hundreds of thousands of dollars better off, but also how the strategy requires no additional money out of the homeowners' pockets to achieve these results.

Book reviewer Sean Cooper, mortgage broker and bestselling author of Burn Your Mortgage wrote, "I wish I had known about The Smith Manoeuvre back when I bought my home. It would have made burning my mortgage a lot easier! Make your money work for you, not the other way around. Build wealth with no new cash required. Seem too good be true? It's not. This is a must-read for any and every Canadian with a mortgage. Follow in the footsteps of the wealthy by making your mortgage tax-deductible on your way to mortgage-free financial freedom."

Master Your Mortgage for Financial Freedom goes into detail on why Canadian mortgage debt is hindering the ability of Canadians to adequately invest for their retirement. "Most Canadians feel the only option they have when it comes to tackling their two biggest financial challenges in life is to put off investing for their retirement in order to first pay off their expensive, burdensome mortgage," said Smith, "The fact is that they can both eliminate their expensive mortgage in record time AND start investing meaningful amounts each and every month for their retirement starting right now. Canadian homeowners can tackle these two goals simultaneously."

Smith has also released the new and improved Smithman Calculator which enables the user to examine various personal scenarios to get an understanding of the potential financial benefits of the strategy for their family. He is also developing The Smith Manoeuvre Homeowner Course which will be available in the new year. This in-depth, multi-media course will immerse the homeowner in content designed to expand on and present new concepts offered in the book and will go into much greater detail on the actual set-up and functioning of the strategy, which is important when one is dealing with taxation issues.

In addition, Smith is in the process of accrediting a nationwide team of Canadian financial experts as Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professionals. By achieving Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professional accreditation, expert financial professionals such as realtors, mortgage brokers, investment advisors, real estate lawyers/notaries, insurance agents and accountants, will be available to help Canadian homeowners wishing to implement the strategy, thereby introducing a great deal of professional expertise and knowledge to their program. "By working only with Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professionals, Canadian homeowners will be able to rest assured that those they enlist to guide them on this wealth creation strategy have been trained and certified specifically in The Smith Manoeuvre," said Smith, "If your financial professionals are not Smith Manoeuvre Certified, they have not been trained by me in The Smith Manoeuvre strategy."

Further information on Master Your Mortgage for Financial Freedom, The Smithman Calculator, The Smith Manoeuvre Homeowner Course, The Smith Manoeuvre Certified Professional Accreditation Program and more, including free basic calculators, tax tips and other resources, is available at www.smithman.net.

Smith Consulting Group Ltd. is a privately held consulting business based in Sidney, British Columbia. The company focuses on delivering financial strategies to Canadian homeowners and financial professionals through publication of books and other resources, financial courses and professional accreditation in The Smith Manoeuvre mortgage conversion and wealth creation strategy.

