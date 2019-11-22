Best Buy Canada to Open its Doors Early for Black Friday

Black Friday sales start in-store on Friday, November 29th at 6:00 a.m.* with exclusive sales continuing online on Cyber Monday

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Black Friday is almost here and Best Buy is helping Canadians save big this holiday season with sales on many of this year's must-have gifts. To mark the annual event, Best Buy stores across the country will open their doors at 6:00 a.m*. Whether you are shopping for yourself or others on your list, it's a great way to get a head start on popular products in tech, electronics, home goods, toys and more. Crowds are expected, and Best Buy encourages shoppers to arrive early to take advantage of the special savings.

Best Buy's Black Friday savings extend online at bestbuy.ca, where amazing deals will be offered in every department, culminating with the online-only sale on Cyber Monday (December 2).

Media are invited to visit Best Buy stores to capture iconic visuals of customers lining up for door crasher deals and shopping the holiday's hottest sales. Store leads are available to talk about one of the biggest retail days of the year and Best Buy's Blue Shirt "Elves" will be on hand to share their expert advice.

A full list of the hottest Black Friday deals can be found here: Best Buy Canada Black Friday Sale

What: Black Friday Sale at Best Buy When: Friday, November 29th, 2019Doors open at 6:00 a.m. local time

(*All stores in Quebec will open at 8:00 a.m. except for Best Buy Centreville and Les Galeries

Gatineau which will open at 6:00 a.m. local time) Where: All Best Buy stores across Canada and online at BestBuy.ca

Visuals and interview opportunities:

Excited customers lined up at Best Buy (expected before 6:00 a.m. in most markets)

in most markets) Canadians taking advantage of the spectacular savings

Blue Shirts and Geek Squad agents helping customers with their purchases

Store leads available for interview

Examples of hot deals not to be missed include:

LG 75" 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS 4.5 Smart TV $1,399.99 (save $1,100 ) web code: 13973981

UHD HDR LCD webOS 4.5 Smart TV (save ) web code: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Android 9.0 Tablet With 8-Core Processor $299.99 (save $150 ) web code: 13487226

(save ) web code: ASUS C202SA 11.6" Chromebook $169.99 (save $80 ) web code: 13620824

(save ) web code: Google Nest Hub – Aqua $89.00 (save $80 ) web code: 13505422

(save ) web code: Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $229.99 (save $170 ) web code: 13188016

(save ) web code: Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum $399.99 (save $200 ) web code: 12370686

(save ) web code: KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer (4.5Qt 325-Watt) $269.99 (save $210 ) web code: 10394857

To locate the Best Buy store nearest you or for more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

