Best 5 Places To Visit While On Vacation In Kenya - Matthew Keezer's Travelling guide

Without further ado, let's explore Matthew Keezer's five best places to visit while on vacation in Kenya…

The Diani Beach

Diani Beach, one of Africa's most beautiful beaches, lies about 30km (20mi) south of Mombasa. Its dazzling white sands are lapped by the spectacular Indian Ocean and surrounded by verdant forests, where you may go for nature walks when you're tired of sunbathing or kitesurfing.

"Head out for a snorkeling trip, swim with whale sharks, take a sunset dhow boat – or simply lie back in a hammock with a good book," says Matthew Keezer.

Mt. Kenya

At 5,199m (17,057ft), the highest mountain in Kenya is also the second-highest in Africa, behind Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Mount Kenya is one of the most picturesque sites to visit in Kenya, with its jagged snowy peaks and glaciers throughout the top slopes. Experienced climbers can hike to one of the three summits, Point Lenana, through the world's highest via-ferrata route, or climb to the highest point, Batian Peak.

As Matthew Keezer points out, Mount Kenya is not just for experienced climbers as it has many more exciting and breathtaking hiking trails.

Lake Nakuru National Park

Lake Nakuru is one of the Rift Valley lakes, and it is home to a diverse range of bird species, including large flocks of flamingos. Around the lake, you can see pelicans, cormorants, the African fish eagle, the Verreaux's eagle, the Goliath Heron, and hammerkops - a must-visit place for all twitchers.

As Matthew Keezer points out, other wildlife enthusiasts will not be disappointed since they can see black and white rhinos, Rothschild's giraffes, lions, and cheetahs throughout the national park

Town of Lamu

The Lamu archipelago is one of Kenya's most attractive destinations to visit. Lamu town, which was formed in 1370 as a Swahili port, is a cultural melting pot with a rich past.

"Aside from amazing religious and historical sites, all travelers should also experience surrounding tranquil and pristine beaches," says Matthew Keezer.

Aberdares

Aberdare National Park, located in the cold highlands of Kenya's Great Rift Valley, is one of Kenya's most intriguing destinations. The lush mountainous landscape of valleys, rivers, waterfalls, and forests is home to exceedingly rare species such as the black serval and black leopard.

However, Matthew Keezer points out that for an even more unique experience, visitors should keep an eye out for the country's most elusive antelope, the Eastern bongo.

