Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies deploys Vymo to revolutionize Agency Distribution Channel

BHHC has deployed Vymo's cutting-edge sales acceleration platform to help wholesalers optimize their engagement with agency partners through actionable insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, Vymo , the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for leading Financial Institutions across the globe, announced that it has partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC), a leading national Insurer that has A.M. Best's highest financial strength rating of A++, to revolutionize agency channel distribution.

Vymo is integrated with BHHC's core systems to provide Agency 360 views with visual references for all relevant agency information and metrics on both web and mobile. This provides a frictionless user experience for wholesalers and managers who don't have to switch between multiple systems or cross-reference data across complicated, legacy applications.

Further, Vymo will provide prescriptive intelligence in the form of nudges, next best actions, and interventions contextually for wholesalers and managers. So, teams can optimize the various levers in the agency distribution channel to improve sales performance metrics and other related KPIs.

Speaking on the partnership, Jeff Morris, Vice President of Marketing & Operations at Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, said, "We were looking for a sales platform that would allow us to better understand and serve our agent's needs while helping our marketing representatives focus on the best opportunities. Vymo checked all the boxes for our team. We are excited about the potential this product has to help us exceed our agents' expectations."

Vymo's Co-founder and CEO, (Ms.) Yamini Bhat, said, "We are thrilled to be associated with Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies which has a rich legacy of integrity and excellence in the Insurance Industry. Jeff and his team demonstrate what is possible when deep industry vision meets technological innovation. We are confident that our partnership will help BHHC build meaningful relationships with their intermediaries and impact customers tangibly."

Vymo works with over 60 world-leading financial institutions and is verticalized to serve deep industry use cases in Insurance Sales (Direct / Agency / Broker / Other Intermediaries), Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage businesses.

Vymo integrates with conventional CRM solutions like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics and has an adoption rate of over 85%. Since the pandemic, Vymo has helped over 200,000 salespeople transition to the 'new normal' of remote engagement.

About Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies (BHHC) are a group of six insurance carriers that are part of the Berkshire Hathaway insurance group. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and with more than 50 years in business, BHHC has evolved from a regional carrier to a national insurance group writing a diverse book of policies from coast to coast.

The Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies are Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company, Brookwood Insurance Company, Continental Divide Insurance Company, Cypress Insurance Company, Oak River Insurance Company, and Redwood Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.

Visit www.bhhc.com to know more.

About Vymo

Vymo ( https://www.getvymo.com/us ) is the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for leading Financial Institutions around the globe trusted by over 200,000 salespeople across 60+ global enterprises such as Berkshire, Aflac, AIA, FE Credit, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform solves for frontline personnel, sales managers, and business leaders through mobility, insights, and industry playbooks.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

