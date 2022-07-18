Bergel Magence Personal Injury Lawyers - Celebrating 50 Years Serving Ontario

The firm's goal was to help accident victims recover – physically, financially and emotionally, and to ensure that they live fruitful and healthy post-accident lives. The goal remains the same 50 years later, and Bergel Magence Personal Injury lawyers has since helped thousands of accident victims, leading to hundreds of millions of dollars recovered from insurance companies.

From day one, the firm has prided itself on treating all of its clients as if they're family. This notion has been at the centre of the firm's operation and philosophy – it's been the firm's hallmark brand going into its sixth decade of operation. Whether it's visiting clients at their homes, hospitals or treatment centres, providing them with access and recommendations for top tier medical assistance, celebrating milestones or staying in touch for years after the conclusion of a file, the vision and evolution of a family run, family first, and family focused law firm continues to thrive to this very day.

The firm has grown substantially since its inception. It is now run and operated by the next generation of lawyers and legal professionals, with the same objective: obtaining justice and providing unsurpassed service to victims of negligence. Bergel Magence Personal Injury Lawyers handles all kinds of cases including motor vehicle accidents, long term disability denials, slip and falls, and practically any kind of situation where someone has been injured as a result of another party's irresponsibility. Its team of legal professionals abides by the firm's family rooted principles, and works tirelessly to get clients the compensation that they need and deserve.

As the firm celebrates its 50 year anniversary, Bergel Magence Personal Injury Lawyers wants to acknowledge the communities that have trusted them, and allowed them to be their advocate: "It has been a true honour, and we vow to continue to treat all of our clients as if they're family."

