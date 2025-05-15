Berg Chilling Systems Delivers Advanced Cooling System for NASA's Artemis IV Moon Mission

Canadian Manufacturer Engineers One of the Most Extreme Refrigeration Systems Ever Built

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Berg Chilling Systems is proud to announce its role in NASA's Artemis Program, supplying a mission-critical cooling system for the Orion crew capsule as part of Artemis IV. In partnership with Bechtel Corporation, Berg designed and manufactured a custom refrigeration system that will sit atop NASA's Mobile Launcher 2 (ML2) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Delivered in May 2025, this system represents a major milestone in Berg's legacy of innovation in thermal process control—meeting unprecedented engineering challenges to support the next phase of human space exploration.

Extreme Engineering for an Extraordinary Mission

Unlike typical rocket cooling systems located far from launch structures, NASA required Berg's system to be installed directly on ML2, adjacent to the Orion spacecraft, high atop of the 392-foot-tall structure—subjecting it to some of the harshest conditions imaginable. The system had to:

Withstand temperatures exceeding 1,200°C (2,200°F) produced by NASA's Space Launch System (SLS)

produced by NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) Survive the vibration and forces associated with over 890 kPa (130 psi) of blast pressures and 8.9 million pounds of thrust produced by the SLS

produced by the SLS Resist decades of corrosion from the SLS's exhaust and Florida's coastal environment

from the SLS's exhaust and coastal environment Remain fully functional for 25 years across multiple missions

Berg's engineers performed extensive simulations and rigorous vibration testing to validate performance under launch conditions. The result: a robust, high-performance cooling system engineered to last through the Artemis era and beyond.

A Defining Moment for Canadian Innovation

"This is one of the most technically demanding projects in our company's 50-year history," said Don Berggren, President of Berg Chilling Systems. "Our team pushed the boundaries of what's possible in industrial refrigeration. We're honored to contribute to humanity's vision for long-term lunar presence—and to once again showcase Canadian innovation on the global stage."

Berg began collaboration with NASA for a prototype system in 2019. What started as a straightforward cooling concept evolved into what is likely the world's most extreme refrigeration application. "Tackling our clients' toughest cooling challenges is what we do best," added Berggren. "This project has been one of the most rewarding journeys we've ever undertaken."

Looking Ahead: Artemis IV and Beyond

The cooling system is set to go into service for Artemis IV in 2028—NASA's mission to deliver astronauts to the Lunar Gateway, humanity's first permanent lunar space station. It will serve as a launchpad for future missions deeper into space, including to Mars.

With Artemis IV laying the foundation for sustained lunar presence, Berg is proud to bring cutting-edge Canadian cooling technology here on earth and beyond—reinforcing its commitment to excellence in even the most extreme environments.

About NASA's Artemis IV Mission

NASA's Artemis Program is returning humans to the Moon for the first time in over 50 years, establishing a long-term lunar presence and preparing for human exploration of Mars. Artemis IV, scheduled for 2028, will be the first crewed mission to the Lunar Gateway. Learn more: nasa.gov/humans-in-space/artemis

About Bechtel's Mobile Launcher 2 (ML2)

ML2 is NASA's next-generation ground support platform for the SLS rocket. Designed for extreme liftoff conditions, ML2 integrates critical systems such as fueling, power, crew access, and safety. Learn more: bechtel.com/projects/mobile-launcher-2

About Berg Chilling Systems

Based in Toronto, Berg Chilling Systems has delivered over 5,000 custom cooling solutions across 30 industries in more than 50 countries. With a reputation for engineering excellence, Berg specializes in thermal process control systems tailored to complex and demanding environments. Learn more at www.berg-group.com

SOURCE Berg Chilling Systems Inc.

Stephanie Yeung, Marketing Specialist, [email protected], 416-755-2221 Ext. 804