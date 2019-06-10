Bereskin & Parr LLP and Angel Investors Ontario announce strategic partnership to support angel investing across Ontario

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Bereskin & Parr LLP is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Angel Investors Ontario. This new partnership with Bereskin & Parr contributes to our mission to foster success through sharing best-practices and educational tools useful to both angel investors and entrepreneurs. We firmly believe that intellectual property (IP) is often a Start-Up's key asset, so delivering access to IP education, strategies and experts will be valuable to Ontario's entrepreneurs and Angel investors across the ecosystem.

Bereskin & Parr is a leading Canadian full-service intellectual property law firm serving clients across all industries around the world. The firm has an unrivalled depth of technical and legal talent to aid clients in every field of science and technology protect, enforce and monetize their innovations, brands and other intellectual property rights. The firm and its award-winning professionals are consistently ranked as the benchmark for IP law in Canada.



Angel Investors Ontario (AIO) is a not-for-profit organization whose members provide capital and mentorship to innovative start-ups province-wide. AIO supports numerous angel groups and investment clubs across Ontario, fostering success by sharing information and education tools, and best practices. Over the past decade, AIO has enabled just over $300 million dollars to be invested into 500 high-potential early-stage ventures, in turn creating and retaining close to 10,000 jobs.

The sponsorship is part of both Bereskin & Parr and AIO's ongoing commitment to both startup companies and angel investing to drive the economy across the province of Ontario, build prosperity, and strengthen communities.



Bhupinder Randhawa, Head of the Engineering & Technology Law practice group at Bereskin & Parr explains, "Bereskin & Parr is dedicated to helping Canadian entrepreneurs protect and monetize their innovations and business. We focus on building high quality IP assets that can readily be licensed, sold and enforced as opportunities arise, in Canada, the United States and around the world. We are pleased to join forces with AIO and their member angel investor groups. We look forward to supporting Ontario's angel investment community to help them identify and invest in valuable IP assets and strategies."



Bereskin & Parr will produce intellectual property related education materials and programming that will be made available through various Angel Investors Ontario channels. This will provide AIO members with access to Bereskin & Parr resources and give them knowledge and insight to support intellectual property goals for entrepreneurs and angel investors.



Angel Investors Ontario President & Executive Director Jeffrey Steiner says: "This new partnership with Bereskin & Parr contributes to our mission to foster success through sharing best-practices and educational tools useful to both angel investors and entrepreneurs. We firmly believe that intellectual property (IP) is often a Start-Up's key asset, so delivering access to IP education, strategies and experts will be valuable to Ontario's entrepreneurs and Angel investors across the ecosystem."



Bereskin & Parr will continue to actively support Angel Investors Ontario by participating in three separate angel groups across the province including Northern Ontario Angels, York Angels, and Angel One. As well, Bereskin & Parr will be launching co-branded events in partnership with Angel Investors Ontario focused on hands-on education around intellectual property specific to the needs of angel investors and due diligence.

For further information: Bhupinder Randhawa, Partner, 416.957.1630, brandhawa@bereskinparr.com, Evelyn Dempsey, Director, Business Development & Marketing, 416.957.1182, edempsey@bereskinparr.com

