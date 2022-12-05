Berens River First Nation and the Government of Canada launch Chief Elsie Bouchie Cultural Camp to revitalize Anishinaabe culture

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support, cultural services, and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

BERENS RIVER FIRST NATION, BERENS RIVER, MB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, leaders from the Berens River First Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, launched the Chief Elsie Bouchie Cultural Camp. The Government of Canada will provide $2.85 million towards the camp through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program.

The Chief Elsie Bouchie Cultural Camp is named in honour of Berens River First Nation's first female Chief who served her community in many roles—from cook to band councillor. Anishinaabe thought, practices and ways of being will be at the core of the camp's approach to supporting women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people on their journey as they restore, reclaim and strengthen their identity. The camp's programs will be based on principles of safety, fairness, and inclusiveness to create a living legacy that builds community health and well-being.

Investing in cultural spaces is crucial to addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. This transformative program will also support Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming their identity as part of their journey towards self-determination, which is a crucial step in advancing reconciliation and building relationships with Indigenous Peoples, governments, and all Canadians.

Quotes

"As our community continues to grow, it is crucial to have the infrastructure in place to be able to gather as a community for recreational, social and cultural opportunities. Our members must have access to a safe environment that fosters healing, sharing, and reconciliation at all levels. The Chief Elsie Bouchie Cultural Camp will ensure the infrastructure needed for a healing journey that is reliable and safe, allows us to stay connected, and supports our members dealing with missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This important project will ensure the longevity of Berens River First Nation and will foster a vibrant and thriving community for years to come. Thank you to the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, for your partnership and support."

Chief Norman McKay

Berens River First Nation

"Culture is a powerful tool that can transform lives and uplift people. Our government will continue to support the construction of projects like the Chief Elsie Bouchie Cultural Camp, where women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people will be able to experience the life-changing effects of immersing themselves in their culture. I would like to congratulate the leadership and members of the Berens River First Nation on this important initiative."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts - Federal Pathway

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People National Action Plan. Budget 2021 invested $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People National Action Plan and supports the response to Call for Justice 2.3.

over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People, the Government of contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People National Action Plan and supports the response to Call for Justice 2.3. The National Action Plan was co-developed by

the National Family and Survivor Circle



representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments



Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQI+ leaders.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: media may contact: Aïssatou Diop, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 819-934-2302; Councillor Glen Boulanger, Berens River First Nation, Phone: 204-619-4616