Bento Sushi hosts 8th Annual Sushi Champion Competition at The Chefs' House, Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Preparations are in full swing for the national finals of Bento Sushi's annual Sushi Champion Competition, taking place Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at the Chefs' House in Toronto.

How it works: All chefs are invited to submit a sushi roll recipe of their own, to compete at a regional level. First-place regional winners are then flown to Toronto for the National Bento Sushi Champion competition. At this event, the top 5 chefs compete in front of a select panel of judges, Bento's Executive Team, sponsors, and brand partners to win the Sushi Champion title and a prize cheque worth $5,000.

As Erica Gale, Vice President, Marketing and Sustainability puts it, "The Sushi Champion event is all about showcasing the great talent we have on the front lines. Now in its 8th year, this event represents our commitment to Japanese cuisine and culinary innovation."

The Platinum sponsors for this year's event are JFC USA, True North Seafood Company, Dom International Ltd, and Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

