Bentilia Foods Announces Strategic Sale of Company

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - From Bentilia Foods (Toronto, Ontario): Bentilia Foods, a Montreal based company, was founded to provide wholesome, legume-based pastas with market-leading nutrition and taste, assisting the transition to healthier living on the planet. Bentilia had been facing a need to fund the rising global demand for its products and partnered with Transit Venture Capital (TVC), a Toronto based seed-stage corporate financial advisor. TVC is focused on founders and young executives creating a healthier and inclusive society, through innovations in the food and remote education space. TVC ultimately arranged and facilitated, on behalf of Bentilia, a multi-faceted sale and reverse franchise transaction with Global Food and Ingredients Inc. (GFI), a global leader in processing and distributing plant-based proteins across the world.

"This alliance opens the door to significant synergies as Bentilia evolves into a powerful omnichannel smart pasta brand across key markets across North and South America. The combined financial, intellectual and social capital between the companies is formidable," remarked Jameel Madhani, CEO of TVC.

The two companies now join forces to expand the Bentilia brand and its extraordinary product line across the globe to accelerate Bentilia's vision while GFI continues to build its portfolio of consumer-packaged goods acquisitions.

"The TVC team was instrumental in creating and facilitating our transaction, as they had strong industry knowledge to ensure the best deal was created. I would not hesitate to recommend them, and their services, to investors or businesses that are looking to hit the next level of growth.

We trust GFI Brands will do an excellent job delivering the tastiest superfood pasta in the market at a competitive price. We have immense gratitude to everyone at Bentilia as it reaches new heights with GFI," commented Alnoor Sheriff, CEO of Bentilia.

For further information: Alnoor Sheriff: [email protected]; Jameel Madhani: [email protected]; *we ask that all media outlets contact either party via email