Benny&Co.: a growing family - Benny&Co. restaurants can now be operated by franchisees

BOIS-DES-FILION, QC, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec's largest family-run rotisserie restaurant chain is continuing its growth strategy in Québec and Ontario by opening its doors to franchisees from outside the Benny family. The company, which has been 100% family-owned for 60 years, will continue to give family members a prominent role, while welcoming franchisees that share its values in order to expand into new markets located outside the Benny family's home base.

With a solid third-generation team in place, Benny&Co. believes it is important to respond to demand and satisfy increasing numbers of consumers who would appreciate having one of the Benny family's famous rotisserie restaurants close to their home. The company hopes to accelerate its growth and reach these new consumers, with 8 to 10 new restaurant openings planned every year. With sales of over $100 million, the company is experiencing strong growth in Québec and Ontario.

"We're happy to welcome new members into our family," says Yves Benny, Vice-President, New Market Development, at Benny&Co. and son of Gilles Benny, one of the eight founding brothers. "Owners of Benny&Co. restaurants have always been members of the Benny family. Now, though, our family is modernizing – as families do today – by welcoming franchisees who are eager to join in the adventure and who share our family values."

While the Benny&Co. business model continues to evolve, the company's intention is to grow without forgetting its origins. "Family still comes first," Yves Benny says. "All members of the Benny family who want to join will be able to do so, and will be given priority for a franchise. And our decision to open to franchisees will enable us to reach restaurant operators who want to join our family."

Entrepreneurs or restaurant operators interested in finding out more about franchise possibilities with Benny&Co. can find more information at https://www.benny-co.com/en/franchise.

About Benny&Co.

Master Roaster since 1960, Benny&Co., a Québec family-run company, specializes and excels in roasting chicken with its exclusive three-hour slow-roasting technique developed by founder Gilles Benny. With its network of 58 restaurants in Québec and Ontario, the third-generation company employs more than 1,700 people and sells over two million chickens every year. https://www.benny-co.com

