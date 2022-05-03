Bennett Jones Launches $10,000 Scholarship Program for Indigenous, Black and First-Generation Law Students

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Bennett Jones is launching the Future Leaders in Law Scholarship Program to help remove barriers and provide support for aspiring Indigenous, Black and first-generation lawyers in Canada.

Beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year, three individual $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to incoming first-year law students who identify as a member of the Indigenous or Black communities and/or are among the first generation of their immediate family to undertake post-secondary education.

Each recipient will receive $10,000 for their first-year tuition at a recognized J.D. or LL.B. program at any Canadian law school. Recipients are also eligible to receive an additional $10,000 in each of their second and third years of law school, provided they continue to meet the eligibility criteria.

In addition to financial assistance, the Future Leaders in Law Scholarship Program will provide mentorship as well as additional networking and learning opportunities to scholarship recipients throughout their time in law school.

"What makes this program different is the combination of financial support with mentoring and opportunities to network with our lawyers and students through seminars and events at the firm," says Bennett Jones' Chief Talent Officer, Darcy Legros. "The program provides under-represented groups within law greater access to the profession and we are extremely excited about its launch. We encourage qualified students from across Canada to apply."

The Future Leaders in Law Scholarship Program is part of Bennett Jones' commitment to establishing and maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace, reflective of the global marketplace it serves. The application deadline for the 2022-2023 academic year is June 30, 2022. Click here for more information and terms of eligibility.

About Bennett Jones

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world. Bennett Jones is marking 100 Years of Service and Trust in 2022.

