Bennett Jones Hosts 17th Annual Lake Louise World Cup Business Forum

LAKE LOUISE, AB, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The 2019 Bennett Jones Lake Louise World Cup Business Forum takes place on November 29 at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. In its 17th year, this exclusive event brings together business and thought leaders to engage in discussions on current issues, while supporting some of the world's greatest athletes in the first Audi FIS Ski World Cup downhill and super-G races of the ski season and the only World Cup ski race outside of Europe to join the ranks of the famous Club 5 Ski Classics.

Focused on the theme Leadership in Uncertain Times, this year's program features leading figures in business and government to discuss the challenges of leadership in the current environment.

"The economic, political and societal forces that are shaping our world are generating complex problems for our business and political leaders," says Perry Spitznagel, Vice-Chairman of Bennett Jones. "Our ability to understand these trends and to formulate appropriate and constructive strategies to respond to them is critical to our individual and collective well beings."

Business Forum speakers for 2019 include:

Jason Kenney | Premier of Alberta

| Premier of Edward Sims | President & CEO, WestJet

| President & CEO, WestJet Christy Clark | Former Premier of British Columbia

| Former Premier of David Dodge | Former Governor of the Bank of Canada

| Former Governor of the Bank of Vivian Krause | Researcher & Writer

| Researcher & Writer Sean Willy | President & CEO, Des Nedhe Development Corporation

| President & CEO, Des Nedhe Development Corporation Dr. Karen MacNeill | Founding Partner & Chief Product Officer, headversity

| Founding Partner & Chief Product Officer, headversity Mary Moran | President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development

| President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development Adam Legge | President, Business Council of Alberta

