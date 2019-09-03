BeniPlus Secures 2nd Round of Funding

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - BeniPlus Inc., a provider of simple, flexible and affordable group benefits to small businesses throughout Canada, announced today that they have secured a second round of seed funding from their partner Global Excel Management Inc., to continue to develop their unique group benefits product for small businesses.

Global Excel Management made their first round of investment in May of 2018 and their CEO Reg Allatt commented, "We are confident in the product and direction that BeniPlus is taking with their new and innovative Benefit Wallet. We share their vision for supporting small businesses across Canada with a simple, flexible and affordable group benefits product. We look forward to continuing to work with and support them to grow their business."

Stephen DeKuyper, Co-Founder and President of Beniplus said that, "We are very pleased to have had an additional investment from our partners Global Excel Management. Their ongoing support has been integral in helping us to build up our business. In addition to the financial investment, we are also grateful for their industry and business advice. We look forward to building our relationship even further in the future."

About Global Excel Management: Global Excel is a full-service cost containment, claims management and medical assistance company offering a complete range of services to international, Canadian and U.S. domestic clients. Visit Global Excel at http://www.globalexcel.com/

About BeniPlus: BeniPlus Inc. offers simple, flexible and affordable group benefits targeted specifically to small businesses anywhere in Canada, using an innovative product mix and the latest cloud-based technology. Learn more at https://beniplus.ca .

For further information: Stephen DeKuyper, Co-Founder and President, BeniPlus Inc., 240 Richmond St. West, TorontoON, Canada M5V 1V6, 1-888-859-3579 x 201 | sdekuyper@beniplus.ca

