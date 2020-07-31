benefitsConnect Acquires Strategic Benefits & Insurance Services Ltd.

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - benefitsConnect an employee benefits consulting firm is proud to announce, effective August 1, 2020, the 100% share purchase of Strategic Benefits & Insurance Service Ltd. headquartered in Kingston, Ontario. A soft launch has been ongoing since February 1, 2020.

This merger of two great companies is a significant step to partnering with the "best in class" firms as part of benefitsConnect growth plans. The acquisition will enhance the value of services offered to our Kingston and surrounding area clients through technology, value added services, advice and innovation in the employee benefits marketplace. "The advice, attention to detail and service which Debra and Richard Dobing provide our clients, in Kingston, is unmatched in the industry. We are glad to have them as part of our team at benefitsConnect," said Paul Crossdale, President, benefitsConnect.

About Us

Founded in 2001, benefitsConnect Inc. is an innovative benefits, savings and workplace solutions advisory firm. Our passion is creating a new simplified "customer experience" for employees. Our advice, products and services provide Employers with a hire to retire focus. Our long- term success has been achieved by satisfying our client's needs and expectations.

