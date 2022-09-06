Benefits Marketplace CloudAdvisors Set to Transform HR & Recruitment with Industry-Disrupting Product Relaunch

Through exclusive analytics, artificial intelligence, and open marketplace access, CloudAdvisors drives strong recruitment and retention strategies for Canadian organizations. Visit benefits.cloudadvisors.ca .

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - CloudAdvisors, Canada's leading InsurTech disruptor and employee benefits marketplace, announced a series of innovative product developments this week, including a complete overhaul of their core user experience. The updates are set to innovate the end-to-end process of selecting employee benefits for competitive organizations; from data analysis, to plan selection, to purchase.

The latest platform additions, dubbed 'Version 3', are designed to allow plan sponsors, group advisors, and benefit providers to easily navigate a sleek, user-friendly experience. These large pivots in the InsurTech company's key offering comes at a time when recruitment and retention challenges are rampant. The updates released this week place plan sponsors in a leading position to offer competitive benefits, retain key talent, and recruit strategically.

The improved integrations and functional updates include:

Open Marketplace Access. The benefits marketplace is available to search for all employers, at no cost. Employers can explore benefit products to add on to their existing plan, or build a plan from scratch.





The benefits marketplace is available to search for all employers, at no cost. Employers can explore benefit products to add on to their existing plan, or build a plan from scratch. Online Purchasing. Quotes are available on-demand and integrated with payment processing to facilitate online purchasing directly through the marketplace.





Quotes are available on-demand and integrated with payment processing to facilitate online purchasing directly through the marketplace. AI Analytics Dashboards. Simplified analytics, suggestions, and recommendations are available for employers to assess their benefits plan. Through a simple upload process, plans are analyzed for improvement opportunities, and results presented to users in an online dashboard.





Simplified analytics, suggestions, and recommendations are available for employers to assess their benefits plan. Through a simple upload process, plans are analyzed for improvement opportunities, and results presented to users in an online dashboard. Group Advisor Account Integrations. Group advisors can update clients easier than ever with automatic account integrations. Documents, quotes, and recommendations are immediately shared across accounts to encourage transparency.

"The purpose of the benefits marketplace is to provide employers with equal access to the most competitive solutions available today. We talk frequently about revolutionizing the benefits industry, and that's exactly what we're accomplishing with this relaunch," says Matt Lister, CEO & Co-Founder of CloudAdvisors. "With Version 3, we've taken a bigger step forward with both our user experience and technical capabilities to ensure true democratic access to healthcare. The next step is for employers and group advisors to learn there's an alternative option out there from the traditional approach. We've eliminated long lead times, inaccurate budgeting, and trial and error in choosing great benefits."

Optimize Your Benefits & Build Your Best Team Today

CloudAdvisors is the first end-to-end website to shop, compare, and analyse employee benefit plans. We help all businesses build the best benefits plan for their team, budget, and recruitment goals. Visit benefits.cloudadvisors.ca to build your best employee benefits plan and meet the needs of your team today!

SOURCE Cloud Benefit Solutions Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Alex Mulders, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Rahul Rao, [email protected]