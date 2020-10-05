Benefits By Design (BBD) Inc. partners with PocketPills to provide digital pharmacy services to Canadian businesses

SURREY, BC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - PocketPills, Canada's leading digital pharmacy, today announced their partnership with Benefits by Design (BBD) Inc., to provide cost-effective benefit plans to its members by leveraging PocketPills digital pharmacy platform. Through the partnership, members filling their prescriptions at PocketPills will get higher coverage and their copay will be lower than going to a traditional pharmacy.

"We're thrilled to bring convenience and affordable medication to Canadians across the country with BBD," said Harj Samra, COO of PocketPills. "The devastating impact of COVID-19 has demonstrated a great need for safe and affordable access to medication. PocketPills has never been prouder to provide free doorstep delivery of medication and virtual access to pharmacists throughout all of Canada."

Through digital collaboration between both partners, members are able to share their medication and insurance information with PocketPills for a seamless experience. BBD members can then instantly connect with pharmacists and manage their medications online. In addition to free medication delivery Canada wide, PocketPills sorts members' medications by dose into easy-to-open PocketPacks. Each PocketPack includes the date and time, making it easier to take medications as prescribed. Automation technology improves the pharmacy workflow, making pharmacists more accessible to patients via phone or live chat, 7 days a week.

"After receiving positive feedback from our staff on their use of PocketPills, we are excited to bring that same experience to our customers," said Mike McClenahan, Managing Partner at BBD. "PocketPills provides plan members with a unique combination of convenience and prescription medication management at an extremely affordable price. Their digital service is especially valuable during a time like COVID-19, allowing for the ordering and delivery of prescriptions to the plan member's home."

About PocketPills:

PocketPills is Canada's first digital pharmacy, using state of the art technology to save time and provide convenience to the patients, allowing them to fill prescriptions online and get their medications delivered for free. Established in 2018 by two pharmacists and an engineer, PocketPills was formed with the vision that medication should be managed in a simplified, safer and more cost-effective way. A low $7 dispensing fee and free delivery make medications affordable, and the PocketPacks system and app help patients manage their medications and take them on time as prescribed.

For more information, please visit www.pocketpills.com

About BBD:

Benefits by Design (BBD) Inc. is a proud Canadian success story. Established in 1996, we are on a mission to help working Canadians promote and protect their health, wealth, and happiness by delivering employee benefits by design.

Follow us on social media @bbdcanada, or visit www.bbd.ca for more information.

