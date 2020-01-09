Benefits and Life Insurance Agencies Joining Forces for Continued Growth and Innovation

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Effective January 1, 2020, SC Insurance and RRJ Benefits Inc. are coming together to form a new venture to strengthen and grow the benefits and life business between the two companies.

This new venture will provide access to innovative resources and cutting-edge proprietary tools. Clients will have access to the SC Hub: a digital administration tool to manage their benefit plans on a paperless platform, as well as A.I. driven solutions to simplify the life insurance application and underwriting process.

Abraham Baboujian, Chairman and CEO of RRJ Benefits, "This venture between our organizations will serve as a catalyst to expand our offering in a strategic manner". Jessica Bowler (née Cassano), who manages RRJ Benefits will be joining the SC Insurance as Senior Manager of Sales providing continuity to clients and the rest of the team.

The SC Team is excited to add resources and scale with the RRJ connection. "As a result of this venture, we are delighted to be able to offer our clients best-in-class solutions across the entire insurance and risk-management landscape" said SC Insurance President, Darren Abrahams.

About SC Insurance

Originally founded in 1979 as Steven Cohen Insurance Agency Inc, SC Insurance has consistently remained among the most highly respected Life & Benefits agencies in the Toronto area. Current President, Darren Abrahams, has been with SC since 2004, and under his stewardship the firm has forged an exciting path, leveraging the same high-touch level of service and advice, while embracing innovation and technology to streamline and enhance each stage of the client experience.

www.scinsurance.ca

About RRJ Benefits Inc. (RRJ Insurance Group Ltd)

As one of Canada's largest independent brokerages, RRJ has been providing Property & Casualty insurance solutions to thousands of clients across Ontario for over 110 years. RRJ has 7 offices (Toronto, Oshawa, Peterborough, Lindsay, Orillia, Bracebridge and Kitchener) and nearly 200 staff. In 2012, RRJ Benefits was introduced, providing Life Insurance and Group Benefits solutions to client within the organization. In 2020 RRJ's property & casualty insurance operations will be re-organized under a single brand to be called " KRGinsure" .

www.krginsure.com

SOURCE SC Insurance

For further information: Darren Abrahams, (416) 259-1166, [email protected]; Abraham Baboujian, (416) 636-4544, [email protected]

Related Links

www.scinsurance.ca

