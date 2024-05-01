Bendito Resources Announces the Closing of the Mt. Hamilton Project Acquisition

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed on the previously announced transaction to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt. Hamilton project located in White Pine County, Nevada (the "Mt. Hamilton Project") from Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC and Waterton Nevada Splitter II, LLC. The Mt. Hamilton Project is a fully permitted project in Nevada with a positive historical feasibility study and boasts numerous exploration targets and expansion potential within the district from the Monte Cristo, Chester, and Shell prospects.

The Company will immediately embark upon the update to the previously reported NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Mt. Hamilton Gold and Silver Centennial Deposit and Seligman Deposit, White Pine County, Nevada dated October 16, 2014, prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. with an effective date of August 14, 2014. This updated technical report will be a refresh but prepared as a pre-feasibility study, which would precede additional drilling and further technical studies for an updated Feasibility Study.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is currently a private mineral resource company formed and led by experienced mining and exploration executives headquartered in Reno, Nevada, USA, and with regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully owns a portfolio of diversified mineral projects in Mexico, including the Alacrán and Oposura projects, and has now completed the acquisition of the Mt. Hamilton Project in Nevada, USA.

