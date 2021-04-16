BenchSci Ranks 26 on the 2021 List of 50 Best Workplaces in Canada

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- BenchSci has been ranked 26 of the 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and certified a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year. The certification follows a thorough and independent analysis of hundreds of Canadian companies by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada, based on extensive, direct, and anonymous feedback from over 82,000 employees about their workplace experience.

BenchSci's mission is to increase the speed and quality of life-saving research. The company provides AI-powered software for pharmaceutical research. Its platform empowers scientists to develop treatments faster, with fewer, more successful experiments.

"We are committed to fostering an inclusive and inspiring culture as the team delivers technology that changes the world. Being recognized as a top workplace for this meaningful work and our strong culture is very affirming for a company as young as ours," says Liran Belenzon, BenchSci's CEO and cofounder. "Through this unprecedented year, we have prioritized mental health at work, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and support for remote work. I truly believe that people are the company and the company is the people."

BenchSci places an intentional focus on building and scaling a supportive culture. A few of the factors that contributed to this best workplace status include:

Benefits that prioritize the team's mental and physical health

A focus on building great people managers

Dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion

Building remote teams and communities

The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee-driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. BenchSci's certification is for companies with 50 to 99 employees.

About BenchSci

BenchSci's vision is to help scientists bring novel medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We do this by empowering scientists to run more successful experiments with the world's most advanced, intuitive biomedical artificial intelligence software platform, thereby avoiding delays that slow the progress of medicine to clinical trials. Backed by F-Prime, Inovia, Golden Ventures, and Google's AI fund, Gradient Ventures, we provide an indispensable tool for more than 41,000 scientists that accelerates research at 15 top 20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading academic centers. We're a CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor. Learn more at https://www.benchsci.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners.

