BEN BANKAS FOR TORONTO MAYOR GAINING MOMENTUM AS HE FORMALLY ANNOUNCES THAT HE IS IN THE RACE

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Ben Bankas is Canada's fastest rising comedy star and he's also running for Mayor of Toronto. With over 66k followers on Instagram, Bankas is probably the only candidate worth talking about. "We are running on an anti-woke platform. We want to make this city fun again." Says Bankas, who grew up in The Annex. Bankas is currently on tour across the country performing stand up comedy for sold out audiences from Victoria to Montreal this spring with new dates being added every week.

The Toronto I grew up in was safer, more enjoyable and people just seemed happier. Now everyone is depressed with a mask or worried about getting offended. It's embarrassing. It's time Toronto got its character back. Toronto is the home of Drake, the Raptors, Russel Peters grew up here and so many more talented and successful people. Let's start celebrating success again and becoming a great city.

Here's my platform so far:

Make Toronto more dog friendly, repeal bylaws that prohibit dogs in restaurants and shops.

We are going to be bringing back smoking on patios and in bars after midnight.

We want to focus on ways to improve people's mental health and enjoyment

We are going to allow bars and restaurants to operate until 4 a.m.

We will be changing all street names of white people and changing them to indigenous names.

We will make City Hall into Toronto's largest refugee and homeless camp.

"If people are offended by my platform then they can refer to my comedy on Twitter and Instagram. Politics has become a joke and I'm great at telling jokes, so I would be good at running the City. Right now it's a clown show, so making it a comedy show is a step in the right direction." Says Bankas.

"I will win because I'll be the hottest mayor we've had since Rob Ford. Except I won't smoke crack, but I will smoke weed. And I will have sex in my office, just not with staffers." Adds Bankas.

Ben Bankas is a comedian who regularly sells out shows across Canada and he is a regular headliner at Yuk Yuk's Comedy Clubs nationwide.

Instagram: @benbankas2, www.benbankas.com

