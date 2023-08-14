BELOVED ITALIAN EATERY BUCA OPENS NEW LOCATION IN VAUGHAN

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Buca, the beloved Italian eatery celebrated for its modern Italian dining experience, is thrilled to announce the opening of its highly anticipated new location at Hwy 7 and Jane in Vaughan, just north of Toronto. With a commitment to delivering exceptional cuisine inspired by Italian tradition and a dedication to quality, culture, and design, Buca has become a staple in Toronto's vibrant culinary scene.

Buca at Vaughan / photo credit Dominique van Olm (CNW Group/King Street Food Company)

Since its inception, Buca has cultivated a deep appreciation for the diverse regional cuisine of Italy. By sourcing only, the finest, seasonal ingredients from specialty purveyors and farmers, the restaurant continually showcases a profound passion for Italian culture with creative takes on outstanding dishes. With the new Vaughan location, Buca aims to fuse the inspirations of its original King Street and coastal Italian Yorkville establishments, while introducing unique elements that highlight the best of both locations and beyond.

This exciting new location boasts a spacious venue offering 110 seats in the main dining area, as well as a chic lounge and a charming outdoor patio for a total of 228.

Heading the culinary team is Executive Chef Jorge Fiestas, 12-year veteran of BUCA, and an exceptional talent known for his creative flair and unwavering dedication to excellence. Assisting Chef Fiestas is Senior Sous Chef Matthew Asturi, who brings his wealth of experience and passion for Italian cuisine to elevate the dining experience.

The menu at Buca Vaughan features an array of exceptional dishes that showcase the restaurant's reverence for meticulously crafted Italian inspired classics prepared with a modern twist, using the freshest ingredients available.

Signatures include Branzino Crudo, prepared tableside, Polenta with braised meats, and Bistecca alla Firoentina, an impressive shareable 40oz AAA beef porterhouse, aged for 45 days, served with caper agliata & salamoia Bolognese.

Known for its delectable hand crafted pasta, the menu includes Agnolotti del Plin, stuffed with ricotta, morel mushroom, Ontario green asparagus, legumes, St. Brigid's butter, parmigiano Reggiano, Bigoli, bronze die-extruded duck egg pasta, duck offal ragu, venetian spices, mascarpone & basil, Linguini alle Vongole, bronze die-extruded pasta, wild garlic, B.C. clams 'nduja, Ontario ramp aglio e olio and Maccheroncini di Campofilone, fresh angel hair pasta, Nova Scotia lobster, brodo di mare, St Brigid's butter, lobster bottarga.

Inventive pizzas include Calamari con Cipolle with grilled squid, fior di latte, cipollini onion, artichoke, peperoncino, parsley; Pomodoro e Tartufo, with preserved tomato, stracciatella cheese, scorzone truffle, basil and indulgent Funghi topped with mascarpone, gorgonzola, seasonal mushroom, and marjoram.

With a robust selection of piatti freddi, house-cured salumi, formaggi, and crudo, signature seafood and vegetable delicacies, to one of a kind meat offerings BUCA caters to diverse palates and embodies the essence of culinary prowess.

"We are thrilled to bring Buca's modern Italian dining experience to Vaughan," said Peter Tsebelis, Managing Director, King Street Food Company. "Our team has poured their heart and soul into every aspect of this new location, from the carefully curated menu to the service and design. We can't wait to welcome guests and share our passion for Italian cuisine."

Buca at Vaughan promises to be an unparalleled experience, where guests can indulge in a memorable culinary journey inspired by tradition. The restaurant invites the community and Italian food enthusiasts alike to experience the finest in modern Italian dining.

Buca at Vaughan is located at 898 Portage Parkway and offers complimentary valet parking. For more information, visit www.buca.ca or follow @bucatoronto on social media.

SOURCE King Street Food Company

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Hannah Rastrick or Naomi Strasser, [email protected] / [email protected]