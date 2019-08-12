Beloved Canadian Women's Travel Brand, Journeywoman™, Acquired by Veteran Marketer and Entrepreneur, Carolyn Ray

Recognized for its savvy, authentic content and practical tips, Journeywoman.com is one of the world's most widely respected women's travel websites and has over 55,000 newsletter subscribers, in addition to its presence on social media. Hannon founded Journeywoman in 1994, at a time when women were fearful of travelling alone and lacked female mentors. She passed away in April after a heroic three-year battle with cancer.

"When our mother started Journeywoman over 25 years ago, she unknowingly became the world's first female travel blogger and built a sisterhood of women travellers," said Evelyn Hannon's daughter, Erica Ehm, Founder and CEO of Ehm&Co. "Not only does Carolyn share many of our mother's values, we believe her passion for travel and her strategic mindset will enhance Journeywoman's brand as a trusted source for women. We can't imagine anyone better suited to extend our mother's legacy."

Ray plans to deepen Journeywoman's offerings and develop new services that appeal to a broader audience, building on its reputation as a resource for solo travellers and women over 50. To ensure continuity, Ehm will provide strategic counsel and Ray's daughter, Alyxandra Ray, will assist with new product development for younger women. One of Ray's first priorities will be to refresh the Journeywoman brand experience, including the website, which dates back to 1997.

"As someone who is passionate about exploring the globe, storytelling and empowering women, my ambition knows no limits for Journeywoman," Ray said. "I am eager to expand Journeywoman's influence and inspire more women of all ages to travel as a means of self-discovery and learning. Over the next few months, we will be working closely with our community to co-create new content areas and develop new products and services just for women."

Ray is the CEO and Founder of AUTHENTICA, a brand strategy firm that works with leading Canadian organizations. Previously, she led Interbrand Canada, the world's largest brand consulting firm, which published the "Canada 150: Iconic Canadian Brands Report". Named one of Canada's top female entrepreneurs on the 2013 PROFIT/ Chatelaine W100 list, she coaches women entrepreneurs and serves as a Director on the Board of Myseum of Toronto.

