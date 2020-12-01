Beloved Baskin-Robbins brand celebrates 75 years of smiles

Gift a cake…or two New this December, Baskin-Robbins launches a Rosette Christmas Tree Cake. Featuring a beautifully-designed evergreen in relief, complemented by red frosting garlands and expansive white spaces, this cake is perfectly suited for your own message of joy and hope – which can be easily added to the cake. Phone your local store to place your customized order.

Winter White Chocolate is back – Flavour of the Month

Like snow in most if not all parts of our country, Winter White Chocolate makes its seasonal appearance, this year it is featured as the December Flavour of the Month.

Featuring white chocolate flavoured ice cream with cherry pieces in a chocolate flavoured coating and a cherry swirl. As we like to say, 'this ice cream ain't vanilla'.

"Life has its ups and downs, its mountains and valleys," says Anna Colacchio, a 32-year veteran at Baskin-Robbins in Canada. "It's so important to find ways to smile through it all. That's why we're still here, serving our customers with all we've got after all these years. It's been our honour and privilege to support Canadians with a variety of ice cream flavours, recipes and other menu items that help to bring a smile to one's face."

To end the year, as it's been done since 2017, Baskin-Robbins will continue to offer its Celebrate 31 promotion, a day during which customers can purchase any of its 13 pre-pack options with a price discount of 31 per cent.

"What a journey it's been," says Natalie Joseph, representative for Baskin-Robbins in Canada. "To think that we now serve enough ice cream each day worldwide to fill 5,000 Olympic swimming pools, is remarkable. It's a real treat to be a part of it all. Special thanks to our loyal customers for sticking with us all these years."

Baskin-Robbins first set up shop in Canada, summer of 1971. Plans for its 50th anniversary north of the 49th parallel will be announced in the new year.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins Canada and its variety of ice cream flavours and frozen desserts, please visit baskinrobbins.ca, follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest or visit any of Baskin-Robbins's 104 shops across the country.

About Baskin-Robbins Canada

Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts who shared a dream to create an innovative ice cream store that would be a neighbourhood gathering place for families. Today, Baskin-Robbins Canada operates 104 locations in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia. More than 300 million people around the world visit Baskin-Robbins each year to sample from the more than 1,300 flavour creations available in its ice cream library, as well as enjoy its full array of frozen treats including ice cream cakes.



