Belong.Life Expands its Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Networking and Navigation App to Support the French-Speaking Canadian Community

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Belong.Life, developer of social and professional networks for managing and navigating diseases, and the creator of the world's largest social network for cancer patients, announced today the expansion of the BelongMS app to include a French language option for the French-speaking Canadian community. BelongMS is a free and anonymous AI-powered social networking platform uniting multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to help navigate the condition and its treatment.

The app has seen much success in Canada to date, and the decision to expand its language options come after numerous requests from French-speaking citizens. Canada currently has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 90,000 patients across the country. MS is an often-disabling disease of the central nervous system that can cause symptoms such as extreme fatigue, vision problems, muscle spasms, numbness and tingling, as well as gaps in memory.

"Challenging medical diagnoses can leave patients and their families feeling overwhelmed and alone," said Belong.Life co-founder and CEO, Eliran Malki. "At Belong.Life, we aim to close that gap by connecting patients and caregivers to the resources and support networks they need, available right at their fingertips. Our effective navigation tools for patients across the healthcare continuum continue to expand, and we are proud to extend access to the French-speaking Canadian community, where this support is greatly needed. We encourage patient advocacy organizations in the field to use this resource to help their communities thrive."

Following the success of Belong's cancer app, Belong-Beating Cancer Together, the largest platform of its kind, the company launched BelongMS in May 2020. The app delivers personalized content to users alongside an AI-based clinical trial matching service, a social network with customized groups moderated by medical professionals and a medical binder manager, among other features.

The BelongMS French language platform in Canada will be managed by local French-speaking experts, including Dr. François Grand'Maison, neurologist; Dr. Carine Laik, family doctor and gynecologist specializing in sex therapy; and Dr. Stéphane Fitoussi, specializing in diet and nutrition.

"Belong is continuously working to support its global communities, including the MS patient population," said Belong.Life Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Vorobiof. "With the high rate of multiple sclerosis in Canada, we found it critical to expand the app to the French-speaking community, enabling them to share and learn from their peers, connect with health professionals and better navigate their unique journey."

The app can be downloaded for both Android and iOS. A dedicated French language page is now available on Belong's website, which includes tutorial videos on how to use the app.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life develops social and professional networks for managing and navigating various diseases and patient journeys and is the creator of the world's largest social network for cancer patients (Belong-Beating Cancer Together), BelongMS, BelongIBD (select countries), CoronApp and more. Belong.Life's mission is to improve the quality of life and quality of care around the world through technology, engagement, data and AI for patient communities, healthcare organizations, pharma and hospitals. The company's end-to-end solutions encourage the formation of patient communities, and provide care coordination, customized content and advanced management features for users. Delivering actionable insights into patient journeys, Belong uncovers key trends and patterns that can help improve global care.

For more information visit https://belong.life

