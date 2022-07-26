With the latest Google Android TV technology, Fibe TV now provides access to over 7,000 apps from Google Play, including favourites like Crave, Netflix and Prime Video. Viewers can easily find the content they want to watch, and explore new and exciting entertainment with a voice remote powered by Google Assistant and intuitive universal search capabilities that will find content across Fibe TV and supported subscribed streaming services. With added Cloud PVR capabilities, viewers can store content for up to a year to watch at their own convenience.

"We're thrilled to introduce the next evolution of Fibe TV and how we've made the best TV service in Canada even better. Canadians want more entertainment, and we're making it easy for them to discover, search and access the content they love and explore new entertainment options. And the best part is that they can get it all in one place."

- Joel Orvis, VP, Wireline Products, Bell

Providing customers with the ultimate home entertainment experience

Bell is providing customers with an enjoyable and intuitive entertainment experience from TV, movies, games, apps and fitness backed by the latest technology. New features include:

Google Play apps – Search and access over 7,000 apps with the Google Play catalogue.

Voice remote powered by Google Assistant – Search for shows and movies on Fibe TV and other streaming services that support this capability, control the TV and smart devices or get answers to questions like current weather or traffic conditions.

Universal search – Customers can now find the TV shows and movies they want to watch more easily without flipping between different streaming apps. The universal search function displays all results across Fibe TV and each of the supported subscribed streaming services.

Cloud PVR – New PVR capabilities enable customers to watch their favourite shows on their own terms, when it's convenient for them, with the ability to record up to 10 shows at a time and store them for a year.

Shortcut buttons on remote – Customers can quickly and easily access streaming services like Crave, Netflix and Prime Video with dedicated buttons on the new Fibe TV remote.

Quick facts

New features available now for residential customers in Ontario and Québec

The new Fibe TV service is available now for residential customers in Ontario and Québec. Existing customers looking to upgrade to the new features can call Bell for further details. To learn more about Bell Fibe TV, pricing and availability, please visit Bell.ca/FibeTV .

